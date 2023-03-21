WENATCHEE — How would a bluegrass band spend its last four shows before breaking up?
North Forty Productions captured this story on camera, and will screen the world premiere of its latest feature documentary film,“We’re Not Lost: The Last Ride of the Show Ponies,” at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 7 p.m. March 30. Tickets are online for $12 at numericapac.org.
“It’s the good, the bad and the ugly of what it’s like to be an indie band,” said co-director Jeff Ostenson on the phone. He called with co-director Charles Atkinson, who is friends with the band from when it formed in college days at Biola University in California in 2011.
North Forty is a Wenatchee-based business that makes video content, mostly short documentaries as commercial work for almost 300 clients at small non-profits and large companies. North Forty said it expected to make a short documentary about The Show Ponies, but ended up with more material and a story suitable for a feature film.
The Show Ponies released three albums before going on hiatus in March 2018: “Here We Are!” in 2012, “We’re Not Lost” in 2013 and “How it All Goes Down” in 2017.
Lead singer Jason Harris said in the film that the band toured 150 days a year. However, going on tour for two weeks and coming back with $17 each was one struggle the band members faced.
“It’s an emotional film,” Atkinson said. “We have things we want to do in life, but have to recalculate and find a new point as far as a destination. It’s saying goodbye to an old dream and welcoming a new dream.”
Many of the interviews in the documentary were conducted on the road while driving with the band in a five-day shoot with just a couple cameras as “a guerilla project,” Ostenson said.
North Forty also collaborated with local artists, led by Lindsay Breidenthal, on a series of animations that fill 11 minutes of the 1-hour, 15-minute film, which is “pretty core to the visual library or look of the movie,” Ostenson said.
Five people make up The Show Ponies: Clay Chaney on vocals and bass, Harris on guitar, Andi Carder on vocals and banjo, Kevin Brown on drums and Philip Glen on violin and fiddle.
The band didn’t know that “How It All Goes Down” would be their last album when it was released.
“A couple band members had much higher expectations for what would come after that third record and had to reconcile with some disappointment,” Ostenson said.
“At the end of the day there was no blow up, cymbal-kicking moment,” Atkinson said. “Not so great for drama’s sake, but the first image is of the band praying together and the last is the band playing together on stage. They were able to begin and end in good standing.”
North Forty’s next feature production is about a court case known as the Boldt Decision: United States v. State of Washington of 1974 “that allowed Washington Native Americans to have access to half of the salmon resource, so it has set the tone of how we manage the fisheries. It’s a heady subject but a great story,” Ostenson said.
