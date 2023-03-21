The Show Ponies north forty film

Bluegrass band The Show Ponies appears by its tour van in this frame from the documentary film "We're Not Lost: The Last Ride of The Show Ponies" by North Forty Productions.

 Provided photo/Charles Atkinson

WENATCHEE — How would a bluegrass band spend its last four shows before breaking up?

North Forty Productions captured this story on camera, and will screen the world premiere of its latest feature documentary film,“We’re Not Lost: The Last Ride of the Show Ponies,” at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 7 p.m. March 30. Tickets are online for $12 at numericapac.org.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

