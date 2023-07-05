WENATCHEE — Driving past The Monitor Hot Rod Cafe on Friday afternoon might provide a sneak peek on an upcoming car show by the Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club.
The 11th annual Nothing but Vette show is drifting downriver again to downtown Wenatchee — Wenatchee Avenue at Orondo Avenue and south two blocks past Yakima and Kittitas streets — on Saturday. Staging is at 8 a.m., the show starts at 9 a.m. and the awards ceremony is at 1:30 p.m.
Last year, more than 80 Corvettes showed up from all over the state and Idaho, Oregon, British Columbia, Montana and Wyoming. As of last week, only 35 cars had registered, but board president Bill Haugen said he expects more to sign up on the last day once they know the weather report, so the club still expects about the same turnout of 80 cars.
Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club is a 501-c3 nonprofit organization with charitable efforts. Haugen and his wife Susan Albert spoke about “America’s sports car” and the club activities.
“Anymore they used to be rough riding, but now when the C7 came out it vastly improved. They are really comfortable to travel in,” Haugen said.
He said he bought a 2014 C7 in black after seeing a picture and thinking, “They finally got it right.” The first generation of Chevrolet Corvette is C1, which was introduced in 1953.
The latest C8 Corvette is also a rear mid-engine, and the coupe made its debut in July 2019. Club member Dick McMann has two C8 Corvettes, keeping one in Palm Springs and one in Wenatchee.
Three years ago, the “Nothing but Vette” show moved to downtown Wenatchee “because the Wenatchee Downtown Association, Coast Hotel and Convention Center put together a package for us we couldn’t say no to,” Haugen said.
In March, the Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club goes to Auburn for the annual open house for all the clubs in the area, including British Columbia, Canada, Tri-Cities, Spokane, and at least five in Seattle.
On the weekends of June 4 and 11, the club was in downtown Chelan with almost 200 cars for a cruise and car show.
Leo Miller of Miller’s Lake Chelan Auto Museum is also a club member, and Haugen said next year he might host a car show on 6 acres near the Methow River.
Almost 150 cars were squeezed into downtown Cashmere for Founders' Day. The club also actively participates in the regional Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Parade.
For charitable work, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is the club's primary beneficiary of more than $10,000 through the years.
The club's third year of a scholarship program for students in the automotive program at Wenatchee Valley College has made a difference for students who are often first-generation graduates seeking internships and jobs working on cars, Haugen said.
Cascade AutoCenter is a big supporter of the Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club, Haugen said, and has put the “Nothing but Vette” show on its readerboard thanks to general manager Jordan Baldock.
“People buy a lot of cars from them. That’s where I bought mine,” Haugen said.
Many club members have taken classes for Corvette owners at Ron Fellows Performance Driving School.
“They highly recommend you better know how to handle the horsepower and how they corner — all the things that make the Corvette stand alone in the industry,” Haugen said.
