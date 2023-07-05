Corvette Club show

The Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club will show Chevrolet Corvettes for the 11th annual event on Saturday in downtown Wenatchee. 

WENATCHEE — Driving past The Monitor Hot Rod Cafe on Friday afternoon might provide a sneak peek on an upcoming car show by the Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club.

The 11th annual Nothing but Vette show is drifting downriver again to downtown Wenatchee — Wenatchee Avenue at Orondo Avenue and south two blocks past Yakima and Kittitas streets — on Saturday. Staging is at 8 a.m., the show starts at 9 a.m. and the awards ceremony is at 1:30 p.m.

