Tommy Orange, author of “There There,” is coming to East Wenatchee, Nespelem and Moses Lake in April for free public speaking events as part of North Central Regional Library’s NCRL Reads program.
“There There” follows 12 Native Americans on their way to the Big Oakland Powwow, each sharing their own story. It was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2019, a national bestseller and winner of the American Book Award and the PEN/Hemingway Award.
Orange is a recent graduate from the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts. Born and raised in Oakland, California, he is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.
Orange will speak at Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee on April 17. On April 18, he will speak at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center Auditorium in Nespelem and at the Moses Lake Civic Center Auditorium in Moses Lake. All three events are free and open to the public.
“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Wenatchee Valley College and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Library to broaden the program’s reach this year,” said Amanda Brack, adult services manager.
Wenatchee Valley College is also hosting an event with Orange for students and faculty during his visit to the region.
NCRL Reads invites everyone across the region to read the same book, designed to spark conversations, curiosity and learning. In the past years, celebrated authors have included Anthony Doerr and Cheryl Strayed. Last year, more than 1,700 people attended NCRL Reads events in Wenatchee and Omak to hear Tara Westover discuss her book, “Educated.” The book circulated over 2,000 times across the library system leading up to her visit.
Copies of "There There" are available at all 30 branches of NCRL libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties. For information, go to ncrl.org/ncrlreads.