WENATCHEE — On the first Friday of each month, downtown businesses host receptions with artists present for new art gallery openings. Local shops also offer discounts, with details and a map available online at wendowntown.org.
Here's a list of First Friday happenings:
11 a.m.-6 p.m. group exhibit at Pan’s Grotto, 3 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 2. “Off the Edge: Art that Pushes the Envelope” from Nov. 2-30.
12-9 p.m. reception at Collapse Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. “A Believable Universe” features artists Alessandra Piro and Diana Sanford from Nov. 4-31. Both artists work abstractly or non-objectively with harmony and congruence into a purely visual experience of oil paints and the basic elements of design.
4-7 p.m. exhibit and art demonstration at Pickle Papers, 21 S. Wenatchee Ave. Sammy Vincent will create art in charcoal and graphite, using techniques from oil, watercolor and pastel.
4-7 p.m. reception and one-year celebration at Wenatchi Wear, 600 S. Mission St. Featured art prints by Smoker Marchands, Colville tribal member.
4-8 p.m. free admission to Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St. “The Zoo in You” traveling exhibit spotlights the trillions of microbes inside our bodies; a dynamic, adaptable and delicately balanced ecosystem is featured. Plus the permanent exhibits “Home Address: Anywhere in the Air,” “Ice Age Mystery,” “Washington’s Apple Industry” and more.
4-8 p.m. reception at Lemolo Cafe & Deli, 114 N. Wenatchee Ave. Featured pastel artist Dawn Krantz.
5-7 p.m. reception at MAC Gallery, Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St. Edgar Smith, Karen Rice, Patrick Kikut and Marcy James exhibit "Uncertain Nature: The Sublime in the Contemporary Landscape." Plus a 6 p.m. lecture by Kikut at Recital Hall.
5-7 p.m. at Cafe Mela, 17 N. Wenatchee Ave. Featuring art by Allison Lewis and live music by Adam Gent
5-7 p.m. reception at Pybus Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St. Featured artist Guy Miner shows through November. Miner, a retired police officer, is a wildlife photographer. He volunteers at Confluence State Park and has been with the Pybus arts committee.
5-7 p.m. at Class with a Glass, 134 N. Mission St. The work of artist Martha Flores will be featured. She will answer questions about her work and read some of her poetry.
5-8 p.m. reception at Two Rivers Gallery, 102 N. Columbia Ave., with music by Amy Albright. The work of featured artist Marsha Rae Thornton will be displayed Nov. 2-26. Thornton started painting in 2014 with Jan Cook Mack and now teaches students in a wide range of subjects including portraits, animals, still-life and landscape. She has also been a cosmetologist and landscaper.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone