oscars movie best picture banshees of inisherin

Colin Farrell — and Jenny the Donkey — in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a movie lauded by Hollywood’s guilds.

 Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood’s guilds have had their say, and we’ve learned so much this week. Actors really adore “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Directors apparently couldn’t be bothered to see “Avatar: The Way of Water” along with the rest of us. Producers can’t resist voting for big movies, though sometimes they go for the wrong ones. (“Wakanda Forever” over “The Woman King”?)

And, of course, the Golden Globes happened too. What did we pick up there? Over-waxed floors can be dangerous! Thanks for reminding us, Jennifer Coolidge!



