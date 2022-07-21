Purchase Access

The lineup for Numerica Performing Arts Center’s 2022-23 season — announced last week — includes 14 ticketed events for the public and members. Touring acts include multicultural musicians, improv comedians, Natural Geographic explorers, step dancers, circus acrobats and also traditional local performances for audiences to enjoy.

Tickets, memberships and show information are available online at numericapac.org.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

