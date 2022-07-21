The lineup for Numerica Performing Arts Center’s 2022-23 season — announced last week — includes 14 ticketed events for the public and members. Touring acts include multicultural musicians, improv comedians, Natural Geographic explorers, step dancers, circus acrobats and also traditional local performances for audiences to enjoy.
Tickets, memberships and show information are available online at numericapac.org.
The PAC’s summer box office hours are 12:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to showtime at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 663-2787 or email info@numericapac.org for more information.
Here’s the lineup:
Sept. 23, Marshall Charloff & Purple Xperience: Touring to over 300,000 fans since 2011, this five-piece group from Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been described as “the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution.” Tickets $29-$49 purplexperience.com
Oct. 4, National Geographic Live: Steve Winter: Leopards, jaguars and cougars, oh my! This photographer has ventured far and wide since 1991 with Nat Geo through wild habitats to share the beauty of big cats. Tickets $24-$49 stevewinterphoto.com
Oct. 12, Zephyr by Cirque Mechanics: This whirlwind Los Angeles circus group reimagines apparatus to display the power of wind and human energy with a multi-functional, mechanical performance windmill. Tickets $29-$69 cirquemechanics.com
Oct. 27, Matthew Whitaker: A jazz piano prodigy who has performed on world-renowned stages such as Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall, as well as internationally in 12 countries. Tickets $29-$49 matthewwhitaker.net
Dec. 1-2, Holiday Spice: Celebrate along with the Wenatchee Valley’s best performers in a revue-style show as they dance, sing, act and joke to create a joyful holiday spirit. Tickets $27-$33 numericapac.org/holiday-spice
Dec. 13, Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawai’i: A Hawaiian virtuoso of the four-string ukulele who shows versatility in the styles and sound of this unlikely yet imaginative instrument. Tickets $49-$69 jakeshimabukuro.com
Dec. 20, Old Time Radio Show: Leave the television behind to gather like folks did from the 1920s into the ‘60s for a live broadcast radio drama, mystery or comedy show with foley sound effect artists. (Show title not yet announced.) Tickets $20-$32 numerica pac.org/events/old-time-radio-show
Feb. 15, Twincussion: Twin brothers from Taiwan formed this duo at the age of 6 and built up a varied repertoire from folk songs to contemporary and electronic music. Tickets $24-$34 twincussion.com
Feb. 18, Tito Puente Jr.: This artist honors the musical legacy of his father, Tito Puente, in a dazzling show of exhilarating American salsa and Latin jazz music. Tickets $29-$49 aermanage ment.com/artists/tito-puente-jr
March 9, Whose Line Anyway?: The hilarious improv TV show’s cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray showcase their improvisation skills with light audience participation. Tickets $29-$75 whoselive.com
March 21, National Geographic Live: Hilaree Nelson: A mountaineer boasting more than 40 expeditions, Nelson summited Everest and Lhotse and trained to ski one of the boldest runs of all time, Dream Line, in the pursuit of the ultimate exploration. Tickets $24-$34 hilareenelson.com
April 11, Step Afrika!: Stepping is a dance form tradition rooted in African-American fraternities and sororities, and this show blends that percussive style with contemporary dance, story and art forms. Tickets $29-$49 stepafrika.org
June 6, Postmodern Jukebox: From Scott Bradlee’s basement in 2011 came a pop culture mainstay that sets today’s pop hits to the classic sounds of yesterday with great singers and instrumentalists. Tickets $49-$69
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone