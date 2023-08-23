Manhattan Transfer (copy)

Ten-time Grammy-award-winning band The Manhattan Transfer was the headline performer at the 2022 Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival and sings at Numerica Performing Arts Center Sept. 27.

WENATCHEE — See one or see them all — season tickets are on sale for the main stage acts at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, with 10 shows September through February.

Tickets are available through the box office at (509) 663-2787 or online at numericapac.org.

Performers from the Wenatchee Valley are on stage in a holiday variety show at Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars returns to Numerica Performing Arts Center on Jan. 20. The participants from 2020 pictured, from left, are Vicki Michael and Utah ballroom dancer Drew Innis, dancer Torre Randel, dancer Mary McConahay and competitor Rafael Aguilar, dancer Sara Muchnij and competitor Dave Sutherland, dancer Zeontre Clark and competitor Kelsey Dew, competitor Shiloh Burgess and dancing partner Dallas McKinney, and competitor (and photographer) Oly Mingo.


