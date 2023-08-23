Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars returns to Numerica Performing Arts Center on Jan. 20. The participants from 2020 pictured, from left, are Vicki Michael and Utah ballroom dancer Drew Innis, dancer Torre Randel, dancer Mary McConahay and competitor Rafael Aguilar, dancer Sara Muchnij and competitor Dave Sutherland, dancer Zeontre Clark and competitor Kelsey Dew, competitor Shiloh Burgess and dancing partner Dallas McKinney, and competitor (and photographer) Oly Mingo.
Tickets are available through the box office at (509) 663-2787 or online at numericapac.org.
The Manhattan Transfer
Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for $59-$99 a ticket: The Manhattan Transfer. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the vocal quartet is known for tight harmonies and stylistic diversity. The Manhattan Transfer won 10 Grammy Awards in the pop and jazz categories with millions of records sold worldwide.
When You Wish Upon a Star
Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. for $20-$49 a ticket: When You Wish Upon a Star. The house band of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem plays a jazz tribute to 100 years of Disney music. Interpretations of iconic songs from “Snow White” to “Lady and the Tramp,” “Mary Poppins” to “Toy Story” and “The Jungle Book” will bring Disney magic to life.
Mariachi Herencia de Mexico
Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. for $29-$39 per ticket: Mariachi Herencia de Mexico. A Grammy-nominated ensemble of young musicians play the traditional music of Mexican mariachi. The touring group was founded by Cesar Maldonado and Jose Hernandez to produce chart-topping albums since 2017.
Holiday Spice
Nov. 20 to Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. for $20-$35 per ticket: Holiday Spice. The winter holiday revue by regional performers is a showcase of local talents in dance, music, comedy, theater and more.
Old Time Radio Show
Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. for $25-$35 a ticket: Old Time Radio Show presents “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The golden age of radio from the 1940s gets recreated in a live stage performance with Foley sound effects and local voice talents.
Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars
Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. for $29-$39 per ticket: Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars. The ballroom dance competition pairs local celebrities with professional dancers from Utah Ballroom Dance Company to be judged by a local panel for their cha-cha, waltz and disco moves for the fourth year.
Pink Martini
Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for $59-$79 a ticket: Pink Martini. Thomas Lauderdale’s international sensation has a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages since forming in Portland, Oregon in 1994. Performing at renowned venues, sometimes with orchestras, it has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide.
Brian Regan
Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. for $49-$79 per ticket: Brian Regan. A stand-up comedian with observational, sarcastic and self-deprecating humor delivered with physicality. He released his first album in 1997 and debuted a special on Comedy Central in 2007.
The Greatest Piano Men
Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. for $29-$49 per ticket: The Greatest Piano Men. A rock ‘n’ roll celebration of piano icons in music, such as Elton John, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles all the way to Beethoven and Liberace.
Dinosaur World Live
Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for $20-$49 per ticket: Dinosaur World Live. An interactive family-friendly show to discover a prehistoric world of life-like dinosaurs operated by skilled puppeteers.
