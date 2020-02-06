WENATCHEE — Professional artist and photographer Jean O’Keeffe is presenting her work at Two Rivers Art Gallery throughout February.
O’Keeffe, 63, began her life and career in art and photography when she was about 12 years old when a family member handed her a camera at a reunion.
“I just became addicted to the photography field,” O’Keeffe said. “Even though my work life went to a different direction, I continued to use photography as an activity and a hobby. And then when my husband moved to the west side, I started to take it up a little more seriously and joined an art gallery in Olympia where we settled. And a couple years ago, we bought a house (in Wenatchee) for retirement, and I went ahead and moved over after we had the house ready and really dove into photography as an art.”
And because she uses photography or a photo as her “source document” for her work, it’s meant keeping up with tech changes, too. “Keeping up with those updates and new features kept it a challenge for me,” she said. “It’s always a learning experience.”
O’Keeffe’s success with and making a living out of her art and being able to express herself comes with another bonus: “It’s really gratifying to know that I can produce something that other people find enjoyable,” O’Keeffe said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
O’Keeffe said she probably wouldn’t have made it far with her work or been the successful person that she is if it weren’t for the support from her husband.
“My husband has been my No. 1 supporter,” O’Keeffe said. “He’s always been very willing to help me in purchasing things and going to other art galleries. He’s quite the helper, especially when I go out shooting (photographs), he drives for me so I could watch the landscapes because they are part of my favorite images.”
And her husband is her No. 1 critic, too.
“(My husband) sits in my home office right next to me, and I’m always asking him, ‘What do you think of this?’” O’Keeffe said. “And, ‘Do you like this, or do you like this?’ He’s there to help me see things that I might not see.”
O’Keeffe has had goals in her career. But her ultimate goal is just to enjoy what she does and bring beauty and reflection on “God’s world” to others.
“(My ultimate goal) is for people to be able to see the wonder and beauty that God has created and to share a little bit of that with me,” O’Keeffe said.
Coming back to Wenatchee, where both she and her husband were raised, has been a big plus.
“Coming back (to Wenatchee for our retirement years) and reuniting and growing our friendship since we were younger, that’s a real pleasure,” O’Keeffe said. “The gallery has such a variety of art. But there’s something for everyone. There very open to having me change up my art. I can do traditional pieces, or I can do something that’s more out there. Their flexibility is a great match for me.”
Jean O’Keeffe’s art display will begin Friday and will be on display for the entire month of February. Two Rivers Art Gallery is located on 102 N. Columbia St. in Wenatchee. Admission is free.