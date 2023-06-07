Ohme Gardens' 'Ox Yoke Lodge' needs restoration (copy)
Dionicio Torres, Omak, left, and Jordan Hughes, Wenatchee, walk by the Ox Yoke Lodge in Ohme Gardens in 2018 while visiting the park. The lodge was built in the 1930s and needs repairing.

WENATCHEE — Ohme Gardens is fundraising to match grant money to restore and rebuild the Ox Yoke Lodge picnic shelter, as well as replace lighting and repave its parking lot.

A benefit concert by the community inspirational choir GladSong is 6-8 p.m. July 9. Tickets are $35 per person online at ohmegardens.org. Tax-deductible donations to the Friends of Ohme Gardens Society also will be accepted.

Gladsong Choir Ohme concert

The GladSong choir performs a fundraiser concert at Ohme Gardens and other places in the community. 


