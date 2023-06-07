WENATCHEE — Ohme Gardens is fundraising to match grant money to restore and rebuild the Ox Yoke Lodge picnic shelter, as well as replace lighting and repave its parking lot.
A benefit concert by the community inspirational choir GladSong is 6-8 p.m. July 9. Tickets are $35 per person online at ohmegardens.org. Tax-deductible donations to the Friends of Ohme Gardens Society also will be accepted.
GladSong performs pop, country, jazz and gospel songs. Its 2022 concert season resulted in $42,000 for charitable causes in the Wenatchee Valley.
Ohme Gardens was developed by Sunnyslope orchardists Herman and Ruth Ohme in 1929 and was opened to the public in 1939. The state of Washington bought it in 1991 and Chelan County operated it. The state gave it to the county in 2008.
“People hear that and assume we are county-funded, but we are self-supporting. All of our operating revenue comes from admissions paid by visitors. We do not receive any county or taxpayer money for operations,” said Samantha Segaline, director of Ohme Gardens.
Annual operations for Ohme Gardens are budgeted at about $400,000, according to a press release. The picnic shelter restoration may cost between $100,000 and $200,000. The parking lot and lighting will cost an additional $200,000.
“The Ohme family had the vision decades ago to create an alpine meadow on the bluffs overlooking the Columbia River and the community can keep that vision going. We would like to see individuals and businesses step up in a big way,” said Tim Meyer, director of GladSong.
The 9-acre garden is a tourist attraction, receiving about 25,000 visitors annually. It is also a popular scenic venue for weddings, concerts and other events.
“Community support has dwindled in recent years and we would like to turn that around,” Segaline said. “We’re always looking for volunteers to help with everything from pulling weeds to caring for cacti on Cactus Point and helping with fundraisers."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone