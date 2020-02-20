OMAK — The students of Okanogan County music teachers will perform a free public recital at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Omak Community Presbyterian Church, 9 S. Birch St., Omak.
Performers include:
- Meshayla Gardinier and Seth Haeger, students of Sandy Sheets, Omak
- Zion Coleman, Amber Eppel, Angie Buursma and Kerrington Johansen, students of Roz Nau, Tonasket
- David Huffstetler, Ben Huffstetler, Elsa Robeck and Leia Robeck, students of Kathleen Christensen, Omak
- Lilibeth Uribe, Andra Owen, Gracie McIsaac, Allie McIsaac and Milana Pilkinton, students of Faith Loftus, Tonasket
- Jonathan Haeger, student of Sheets and Christensen
- Students of Lois Rhoads, Tonasket
Donations at the event will be accepted, with proceeds going to the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association scholarships for graduating seniors and those needing financial assistance.