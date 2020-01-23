OKANOGAN — Okanogan High School senior Madeline Luther won top honors Jan. 16 at the school’s Poetry Out Loud contest, earning a $100 prize and a place in the regional competition Jan. 30 in Spokane.
The competition, presented in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.
The second-place award, $75, went to Karina Torres and Daisy Berthelson took the third-place spot, with a $50 prize. Prize money was donated by the Okanogan Kiwanis, as well as by teachers and community members.
Luther won the state Poetry Out Loud championship last year.
The regional event starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Spokane Public Library’s main branch. The winner will proceed to the state competition in Olympia in March. Champions at the state level receive $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in April to compete for the national championship. The school of the state champion will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry books. To learn more, visit poetryoutloud.org.