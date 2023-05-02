Older & Wiser

The band members of Older & Wiser are, clockwise from left: Jim Harvill, Wayne Evans and Mike Gamble.

WENATCHEE — Every week in the #ncwlivemusic listing, the band Older & Wiser is included for their performances at various venues. In 2021-2022, the band had more than 150 gigs.

For Apple Blossom Festival, Older & Wiser plays their semi-acoustic set of repurposed classic covers at 4 p.m. May 4 at the Gesa Credit Union Entertainment Stage in Memorial Park, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee.



