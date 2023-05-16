Busload of Books

The decorated tour bus for the "Busload of Books Tour" stops to visit elementary students from Title 1 schools.

WENATCHEE — About 25,000 books will go to 52 Title I elementary schools nationwide by a family on a bus tour.

Author Matthew Swanson and illustrator Robbi Behr, with their four children and two dogs, will make one stop at Columbia Elementary School in Wenatchee on May 24.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?