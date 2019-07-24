Icicle Center for the Arts’ new season of “The Met: Live in HD” restarts Oct. 12 with Puccini’s “Turandot!” transmitted via satellite to the Snowy Owl Theater from New York’s Metropolitan Opera.
Tickets are on sale now. A season pass for all 10 shows is $190. Advance tickets for individual shows are $22 for adults and $12 for students. Prices increase to $24 and $14 at the door. Tickets for youths 12 and under cost $5. Seating is general admission, no reserved seating is available.
Shows start at 9:55 a.m. at the Snowy Owl Theater. Shows run between 3 and 4 hours.
“Turandot” features Christine Goerke in the title role of the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men. Other performances include:
Oct. 26: “Manon,” Massenet’s tale of the consequences of passion and excess.
Nov. 9: “Madama Butterfly,” the story of American naval officer Pinkerton’s devoted geisha.
Nov. 23: “Akhnaten,” a mystical reimagining of ancient Egypt by American composer Philip Glass
Jan. 11: Wozzeck,” Alban Berg’s expressionistic masterpiece.
Feb. 1: “Porgy and Bess,” Gershwins’ modern masterpiece performed for the first time in almost 30 years.
Feb. 29: “Agrippina,” Handel’s tale of deception featuring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato.
March 14: “Der Fliegende Holländer,” a mysterious seafarer searching for salvation.
April 11: “Tosca,” a Puccini melodrama featuring soprano Anna Netrebko.
May 9: “Maria Stuarda,” Donizetti’s drama about Mary, Queen of Scots and her rivalry with Queen Elizabeth I.
For information go to icicle.org.