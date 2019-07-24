Turandot-themet.jpg

Christine Goerke stars in The Metropolitan Opera presentation of “Turandot” which will be screened live Oct. 12 at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts’ Snowy Owl Theater.

 Provided photo

Icicle Center for the Arts’ new season of “The Met: Live in HD” restarts Oct. 12 with Puccini’s “Turandot!” transmitted via satellite to the Snowy Owl Theater from New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

Tickets are on sale now. A season pass for all 10 shows is $190. Advance tickets for individual shows are $22 for adults and $12 for students. Prices increase to $24 and $14 at the door. Tickets for youths 12 and under cost $5. Seating is general admission, no reserved seating is available.

Shows start at 9:55 a.m. at the Snowy Owl Theater. Shows run between 3 and 4 hours.

“Turandot” features Christine Goerke in the title role of the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men. Other performances include:

Oct. 26: “Manon,” Massenet’s tale of the consequences of passion and excess.

Nov. 9: “Madama Butterfly,” the story of American naval officer Pinkerton’s devoted geisha.

Nov. 23: “Akhnaten,” a mystical reimagining of ancient Egypt by American composer Philip Glass

Jan. 11: Wozzeck,” Alban Berg’s expressionistic masterpiece.

Feb. 1: “Porgy and Bess,” Gershwins’ modern masterpiece performed for the first time in almost 30 years.

Feb. 29: “Agrippina,” Handel’s tale of deception featuring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato.

March 14: “Der Fliegende Holländer,” a mysterious seafarer searching for salvation.

April 11: “Tosca,” a Puccini melodrama featuring soprano Anna Netrebko.

May 9: “Maria Stuarda,” Donizetti’s drama about Mary, Queen of Scots and her rivalry with Queen Elizabeth I.

For information go to icicle.org.

Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com