Our dear friends at Music Theater of Wenatchee and Short Shakespeareans are in a bit of a pickle and could use community help to find space to store the props they’ve acquired over the past 50 or 60 years.
Stemilt and Dovex have graciously been donating space for these items, which take up roughly 1,600 square feet, but beginning April 30 that warehouse is going to be needed to store apples.
Volunteers Arlene Jones and Marile Sexson Kunkel gave me a tour of the items recently. Both of them have long histories with Music Theater. Jones’ late husband Wilder was a long-time music teacher in the Wenatchee Valley and Arlene has been a volunteer for Music Theater for more than five decades — a remarkable record of community contribution. Kunkel’s father Keith was a founder of Music Theater and a remarkable performer and director for many years.
The collection of props is remarkable and essential to staging plays with greater authenticity.
As we walked through the space, they showed me an antique wheelchair that had been in the office of a local physician. In another corner of the space, they showed me a stained Tiffany lamp that had been donated by Dr. Fred and Ann Deal.
Those are just a few examples of the items donated by the community in support of the theater throughout the years.
It has been the tradition of Music Theater to share its props with other theater organizations in the valley — a tradition that Music Theater is still committed to. This is just one more example of working together for the common good, which is the definition of community spirit.
Jones and Kunkel are focused on finding a new home for these items so that these treasures are not lost.
“We have so much donated over so many decades from peo[le who care about Music
Theater of Wenatchee and they don’t want us to get rid of their stuff,” Kunkel told me.
They’re hoping that someone might have storage available that could be donated to house these items. If you know of any spaces that might be available, you can call Jones at (509) 884-6835 or email Kunkel at mariletea@gmail.com.
It would be a crying shame if this remarkable collection of community contributions for the benefit of theater performances throughout the valley were to be lost.The items are irreplaceable.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 665-1162.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.