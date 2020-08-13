WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Museum & Cultural Center will be hosting a live Zoom wine tasting event with Jones of Washington as a part of its Made in Wenatchee series.
The event is scheduled 7-8 p.m. Aug. 20. Tasting participants get to sample three white wines and three red wines. These wines branch across the flavor spectrum, from a 2017 pinot grigio to a 2016 cabernet sauvignon.
Guests can register online for $30 and then pick up their six 1.7 oz tasting kit at the Jones Tasting Room inside of Pybus Market. Half of the proceeds go to the museum.
Those interested in signing up can at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.