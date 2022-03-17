OTHELLO — After two years of self-guided tours, the Othello Sandhill Crane Festival is back in-person for 2022. The festival is scheduled for March 25 through 27.
“It feels good to come back and have a presence again,” festival committee member Chris Braunwart said.
There will be some changes for 2022, including new venues and a scaled-down lecture and tour schedule. Registration and lectures will be at the Othello Church of the Nazarene, 835 S. 10th Ave., and the children’s program and other activities will be at McFarland Middle School next door, 790 S. 10th Ave. A shuttle service will be available between MMS and the church.
Advance registration is recommended, and registration information is available on the festival website, othellosandhill cranefestival.org. General admission tickets are $12 per person, which includes admission to the Saturday lectures. Many of the tours and hikes have a separate fee, which varies depending on the event. Tickets can be purchased on the festival website.
Even though state mandates will be lifted, festival organizers are asking attendees to wear masks indoors and while riding on the buses. People taking the bus tours must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
The festival has been around since 1998 and always features tours and hikes of geological, ornithological, and paleontological interest. Tours are scheduled for all three days and are by bus, boat and bicycle.
Tours will feature a look by boat at birds of the Potholes Reservoir, a bike tour of good spots to watch birds around Othello, a trip to a woolly mammoth excavation site, and a look at Palouse Falls, among other options. Hikes will explore the geologic history of the Columbia Basin and the flora and fauna of the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge.
A walking tour is scheduled for Othello neighborhoods, allowing walkers to get a look of how wildlife lives in town. Tours of the Othello Community Museum with museum board chair Eric Morgan are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Ornithologist Gary Ivey is the featured speaker. He will be talking about sandhill cranes along the Pacific Coast at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Nazarene Church.
Other lectures are scheduled on subjects that include bird database management, the history of woolly mammoths in the Columbia Basin, wildlife photography and the geological history of Ice Age floods, among other subjects. People who can’t attend the lectures can watch via the festival’s social media. There is a $10 charge.
The documentary “The Secret Life of the Deserts of the Pacific Northwest” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. at the Reichert’s Showhouse, 130 N. Broadway Ave. Walla Walla birder Mike Denny will be available to answer questions after the movie.
Children’s programs are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the MMS cafeteria. Activities include crafts and making bird masks. Activities are free for children who attend with a paying adult.
The Othello Rotary will be serving its fundraising breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. Saturday in the MMS gym. The Othello Eagles will be offering its spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the lodge, 127 E. Larch St. The annual banquet has been canceled, however, and food trucks will be providing lunch Saturday.