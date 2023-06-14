NW Overland Rally

Crowds gather to watch vehicles navigate technical terrain courses at the Northwest Overland Rally in 2022. 

PLAIN — The annual Northwest Overland Rally is not necessarily a race, but a gathering of people with similar interests in car camping. It takes place again for more than 1,500 people June 15-18 at 18630 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth.

“Overlanding has become almost a cliché, a popular term nowadays for what we used to just call car camping. It’s become trendy, but people who love it have been doing it for decades,” said Ray Hyland, founder and current marketing director of Northwest Overland Rally.



