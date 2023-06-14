PLAIN — The annual Northwest Overland Rally is not necessarily a race, but a gathering of people with similar interests in car camping. It takes place again for more than 1,500 people June 15-18 at 18630 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth.
“Overlanding has become almost a cliché, a popular term nowadays for what we used to just call car camping. It’s become trendy, but people who love it have been doing it for decades,” said Ray Hyland, founder and current marketing director of Northwest Overland Rally.
The first rally was in 2011 in Ellensburg and it moved to Plain in year two, where it has been since. The biggest rally was just before the COVID-19 pandemic closures in 2020, with 2,200 people on the field.
It is a very family-friendly event with free admission for kids younger than 18 and a cost of $130-$300 for weekend and day passes.
“We have people coming from all over the place,” Hyland said, “Canadians … lots from California, Arizona, New Mexico, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and, of course, everybody from the Pacific Northwest.”
Repeat visitors make it “less like a show and more like a family reunion,” he said. “It’s people who realize that the journey is just as important as the destination. They want to break the mold a little bit and take their own path. We joke these are the people who hate the idea of a tour group. They want to have the freedom to go out and explore and make their own itinerary."
More than 70 vendors at the rally will offer products for sale, including adventure gear, vehicle adaptations and accessories and other expedition equipment. The complete vendor list is online at overlandadventurerallies.com.
“Vendors provide technical capabilities and also an awful lot of comfort. Just because it’s remote doesn’t mean it has to be primitive,” Hyland said.
“We have a lot of young families today who didn’t grow up camping, especially who have moved from the cities,” he added, acknowledging a romance in the idea of overland backcountry travel, while it can also be scary for some people.
“What if my truck breaks down? What if I get stuck? What if there’s a medical emergency? Personal security? If you look at the schedule on the website we try to address a lot of it,” Hyland said. “We talk about all the fun things you can do, like stand-up paddleboarding and mountain biking, but cover the other things, like border crossings, trailside maintenance, repairing tires, how to respond to standard medical emergencies, and how to build and pack a good first aid kit designed for you and your family’s needs."
A technical course allows people to see what their vehicles are capable of in rides ranging from lifted Jeeps to a Subaru Outback station wagons with street wheels.
“Drive what you’ve got, we say to people,” Hyland said.
In his own overlanding adventures, Hyland and his wife once bought a 1954 Land Rover in 2015 and shipped it to England. Their family drove and camped from London to Singapore for nine months while homeschooling three kids.
“Everyone we met was super friendly and helpful. We never had a bad experience on the trip. It was delightful. Overlanding allows you to meet real people … the ability to see the genuine culture in a country or region is greatly increased,” Hyland said.
