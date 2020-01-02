WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center presents the third-annual “Cold Winter Nights” comedy series, featuring three comedy headliners in the next three months.
Canadian Graham Kay, an award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and television writer, is first out of the gate, performing at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. He recently performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” won the Just for Laughs 2013 Homegrown Comic Competition, and has appeared on HLN’s “On Call With Dr. Drewand the 2018 movie “Super Troopers 2.” In addition, his comedy can be heard regularly on SiriusXM Radio and seen on The Comedy Network.
Amy Miller opens at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. She has risen to the top of the Pacific Northwest comedy scene, winning Portland’s Funniest in Helium’s 2015 contest and voted Portland’s Funniest Comedian for 2013 and 2015. She was the first woman to win each position and the only one to win all three.
She was voted as one of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” comics for 2018 and was a breakout favorite in Season 9 of “Last Comic Standing.” Her material is personal, political and 100 percent authentic.
Todd Barry will play two shows on March 14, one at 7 p.m. and a second at 9 p.m. He has three one-hour stand-up specials including his latest one for Netflix, “Spicy Honey.” He’s appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Conan” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” His acting credits include “The Wrestler,” “Road Trip,” “Flight of the Concords” and “Chappelle’s Show.” His voice can be heard on the animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”
Cold Winter Nights is intended for a mature audience. General admission tickets are $22 per show or all three for $60. Reserved VIP Tables for 4 are $140, though January and February VIP Tables have sold out.
Visit numericapac.org, for more information.