WENATCHEE — If painters can jam like musicians, there’s a duet to be enjoyed at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery this month, featuring two artists who both play with oil paints and cold wax medium.
Alessandra Piro’s filmy, blue riverscapes and Diana Sanford’s intellectual abstracts can be viewed from 12-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of this month.
The gallery is split into two halves for the dual exhibit, with Piro’s paintings up front near the natural light of the windows. Sanford’s are featured near the center counter, where her workshop book “JAM Session!” is also sold — a manual that focuses on the neurobiological and practice-based process and experience of painting.
The independent exhibits are joined together by two truly collaborative duets on canvas, titled “A Believable Universe I and II.”
“Working side by side, our palette of juicy paint and tools within easy reach, we take turns responding to each other’s marks… sometimes too inspired to wait our turn. It’s a fun way to discover new marks and ways of seeing. We highly recommend it!” a tandem artist statement on the wall by the paintings said.
The “JAM Session!” approach is informed by Sanford’s 32-year practice in psychotherapy before retirement in 2020.
She described it in an interview at the gallery last Friday as “getting together with other artists and then getting inspired by them and improvising with them and working with them.”
“It’s musical chairs, we go easel to easel and work on each other’s,” she added.
Of the specific media used on canvases in a jam session, Sanford said: “It’s actually dry pastel because it’s just pigment in a stick, so you can crumble it up and mix it with a lot of mediums. It’s primarily gesso, which is white, and sumi ink, which is very dark black, and then the pastel for the pigment. So you’ve got wet and dry and dark and light and color.”
Piro said: “It’s very elementary in that it is accessible to anybody. Anybody can take the workshop.”
Professionally, Piro said she has worked as a project manager for a custom-home builder, which allowed her to use design skills, such as laying out floor plans. She designed the house in Wenatchee where she has lived for 30 years, rearing three kids with her husband.
Calling her current body of artwork “mindscapes” is apt for the intuitive representational landscapes she generates, she said.
Piro said of her process, “I start with an idea in my head. It’s a thought — it might be a memory of a place that I’ve been, someplace special, or a place I’d like to go. Sometimes it is more dreamlike. That’s where I start, and the task is to put that on canvas — making the marks, then intuitively responding to those marks.”
Piro also said her painting style has changed slightly since the events of 2020. “I just wanted to add a little bit of life, more color, a little bit more happiness.”
Sanford said: “Another painter friend has accused me of how I must have angst in the studio.”
In the roughly 10 years the two artists have known each other, they’ve shared a love for the mediums of oil paint, oil bar and cold wax. Each works in an individually defined, abstracted visual style.
Piro said her work is different from Sanford’s because, “I leave mine with a matte finish because I like the little bit of a film it has over the top, so they are not shiny — especially if you come from the side.
“Diana uses the same materials, but you can see she polishes hers — look right here — you can see the sheen, so she gets a little more depth with that. This is more atmospheric,” Piro adds.
Both artists work on more than one painting at once to allow time to consider the works before taking a “non-thinking” approach to the paint, says Sanford, and also for time to let layers dry.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone