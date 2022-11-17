WENATCHEE — If painters can jam like musicians, there’s a duet to be enjoyed at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery this month, featuring two artists who both play with oil paints and cold wax medium.

Alessandra Piro’s filmy, blue riverscapes and Diana Sanford’s intellectual abstracts can be viewed from 12-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of this month.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

