WENATCHEE — Four artists have represented bleak yet beautiful scenes in the exhibit “Uncertain Nature: The Sublime in the Contemporary Landscape” at MAC Gallery.
Paintings by Edgar Smith and Patrick Kikut, mixed-media drawings by Karen Rice, and photographs by Marcy James are featured at the Music Arts Center (MAC) on the Wenatchee Valley College campus, 1300 Fifth St., through Jan. 20.
“For these artists, the sites are awesome, mysterious and frightening,” according to the MAC promotional materials, “and inspire in them a sense of wonder about the natural world and how we interact with it.”
A MAC press release describes how the theory of the “sublime” in art inspires a sense of terror, wonder or awe at the power and the destruction of the natural world. Rather than depicting natural disasters, the sublime in contemporary art often depicts scenes “made inhospitable by human manipulation, such as those ravaged by the extractive industries,” the release states.
The theory of the sublime in art movements has figured in the Baroque, Romantic, Victorian, modern and contemporary periods of western art history. It gained traction in the Enlightenment period. One example is the artist J.M.W. Turner who painted scenes of enormous fires and rageful seas.
Edgar Smith of Wenatchee has traveled extensively through the American West’s National Parks and public lands by road trip, as well as spending time in the Midwest. “A pivotal moment occurred,” said Smith. “I saw the enormous belching industry of Gary, Indiana and the south Chicago area for the first time … the color of the sky and a smell so acrid it seemed as though the toxins could penetrate through skin.” It was there he said he first understood the “power of the unnatural landscape.”
Karen Rice, of Missoula, Montana, grew up in Richland next to the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, where her father worked for 30 years. She paints scenes, such as the mixed media art, “Transformer,” in a sickly black and white shade.
A press release states that she investigates through photographs and drawings “in an effort to understand the area’s myriad histories and half-lives.”
Patrick Kikut, currently in Laramie, Wyoming, is also well traveled. He has lived in places from southern California to Colorado to Montana, and now paints and teaches in Wyoming. “Travelling allows me access into compelling landscapes, stories and cultures,” said Kikut. This extensive highway travel “drives the work I produce in the studio.”
Photographer Marcy James of Missoula, Montana, once interned for CBS News and was relocated to cover Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. Then she moved to Los Angeles for the film and television industry. During a 10-year residency in Butte, Montana, she “merged documentary practices and methods with fiction and storytelling,” according to the release.
An exhibition statement explores critical arguments about the paradoxical nature of viewing the sublime: a duality of displeasure and pleasure. “Displeasure at a lack of understanding or control,” and “pleasure arising from the resulting sense of curiosity and wonder” are themes.
