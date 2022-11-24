WENATCHEE — Four artists have represented bleak yet beautiful scenes in the exhibit “Uncertain Nature: The Sublime in the Contemporary Landscape” at MAC Gallery.

Paintings by Edgar Smith and Patrick Kikut, mixed-media drawings by Karen Rice, and photographs by Marcy James are featured at the Music Arts Center (MAC) on the Wenatchee Valley College campus, 1300 Fifth St., through Jan. 20.



