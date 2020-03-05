OKANOGAN — Okanogan Highlands Alliance and Okanogan Land Trust are presenting a three-part series of geology-focused educational events that start in March and wind up with a field trip in July.
All three events highlight the geological processes shaping the area’s hills and valleys. The March events are free and open to all. The field trip will require pre-registration, with priority given to OHA and OLT members.
- Friday’s event is at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Cultural Center of Tonasket. Karl Lillquist returns to Tonasket for the Highland Wonders presentation, exploring “the origins and evolution of landscapes and landforms in the Okanogan Highlands.” Lillquist is a geography professor at Central Washington University. His area of expertise is geomorphology, a field focusing on landforms and how they originated.
- The March 18 event, part of the OLT's OkaKnowledgy lecture series, is at 6 p.m. at PUD No. 1 of Okanogan. Ice Age Floods Institute geologist Bruce Bjornstad, an expert in geomorphology, will present how ice and floods carved Washington’s landscape.
- The July 18 event is a day-long adventure through the Okanogan Highlands to learn about the geologic processes that created the land forms seen today. It will be led by Lillquist, Wenatchee Valley College earth sciences professor Ralph Dawes, geologist Cheryl Dawes and local amateur geologist Mike Ward. U.S. Geological Survey researcher Steve Box is also helping to plan the event.
For more information, visit okanoganhighlands.org or okanoganlandtrust.org.