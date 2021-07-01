With the state’s economy fully reopened, residents in the Wenatchee Valley can, literally, party like it’s 2019 this holiday weekend.
Wenatchee, Chelan, Manson and Brewster all will be holding Fourth of July festivities.
Those celebrating should keep an eye out for heightened local burning and fireworks restrictions and precautions. Historic heat levels have led to dry conditions throughout the Wenatchee Valley.
Personal fireworks are prohibited in Chelan and Douglas counties. Check with individual cities on local rules.
The high temperatures also could prompt some schedule changes. Community members can check with local chamber of commerce for updates.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee’s fireworks show is set for 10 p.m. Sunday at Walla Walla Point Park. The park will be closed, but fireworks can be viewed from various spots overlooking the Columbia River.
Organizers decided to scale back Fourth of July festivities after a Wednesday evening meeting with local fire, health and city officials, according to a news release by the Wenatchee 4th of July Celebration Committee.
The fireworks show is still happening, but entertainment and food is canceled due to the triple-digit heat. The park will be closed to the public starting at 8 p.m.
The Wenatchee Big Band will play music during the show. Its music can be heard live on KOHO Radio’s 101.1 FM. Kayla Taylor singing the national anthem will also be broadcast for the community to hear.
Those looking to catch fireworks on Saturday can head over to the Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium for some baseball.
The AppleSox are scheduled to play the Highline Bears at 7:05 p.m. Fireworks start after the game.
Chelan
The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce is putting on its annual fireworks show a day early — at 10 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can get good views of the show from downtown Chelan as the fireworks will be located in the lower basin of Lake Chelan.
Manson
Grab a lakeside seat or boat to catch the Manson fireworks show beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday. The show can be viewed by downtown Manson at the Manson Bay Park or from across the lake on the south shore.
Brewster
Brewster’s Independence Day weekend events include a parade, downtown vendors, a softball tournament, live music and, of course, fireworks.
The downtown Brewster parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Vendors will be open all day downtown and live music is planned from 4-10 p.m.
Festivities will move over to Brewster’s city park on Sunday. Vendors are scheduled to be open at the park from 12-10 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.