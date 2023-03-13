WENATCHEE — All paws on deck for PAW Patrol Live! The puppy characters from Nickelodeon’s popular television show and movie for pre-schoolers go on “The Great Pirate Adventure” as a musical, live on stage at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, March 21-22 at 6 p.m.

Paw Patrol live

PAW Patrol Live's "The Great Pirate Adventure" premiered in 2016 and has toured on stages since then to reach over 4.3 million fans. 

Tickets start at $32 and are available online at towntoyotacenter.com or by phone at (509)-667-7847.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

