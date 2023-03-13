WENATCHEE — All paws on deck for PAW Patrol Live! The puppy characters from Nickelodeon’s popular television show and movie for pre-schoolers go on “The Great Pirate Adventure” as a musical, live on stage at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, March 21-22 at 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $32 and are available online at towntoyotacenter.com or by phone at (509)-667-7847.
The musical theater performance is recommended for preschoolers age 3-6. Performer Janelle Good said on the phone last Wednesday the show is “a great introduction to live theater for kids who are familiar with the TV show, and it comes to life in a whole new way.”
“Parents have just as much fun encouraging their kids to participate,” Good said. “It’s definitely not a show you want to stay quiet and seated for." She added there are interactive moments for kids to learn dances from the characters and shout out clues they find in a treasure map on the screen.
Good said every kid has their favorite character, whether that’s Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky or Zuma, who all appear in this show, and “sometimes they see a little bit of themselves in everyday heroes trying to help out the best way they can.”
Since its debut in fall of 2016, this touring production has reached more than 4.3 million people in 40 countries with the special message of “Paw Patrol,” which Good said is “No job too big; no pup too small!”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone