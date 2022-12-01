Chad Yenney Collapse
Collapse gallery owner Chad Yenney speaks to a visitor about his decision to close permanently in January. His collage art is for sale on tables and in exhibit through the end of this month. 

 World photo/Jessica Drake

WENATCHEE – After exhibiting 50 shows, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery is closing with one final show this month. It will feature the collage work of gallery owner Chad Yenney in a collection titled, “Say it ain’t so.”

In January the lease will turn over to Dan Pappas and Jess Pierson Pappas. The husband-and-wife team are co-founders of P2X Studio, and have already been renting a quarter of the property on the basement level as an office and creative production space. P2X helps businesses, not-for-profits and individuals rebrand through video, photo and design, according to their website.



