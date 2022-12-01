WENATCHEE – After exhibiting 50 shows, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery is closing with one final show this month. It will feature the collage work of gallery owner Chad Yenney in a collection titled, “Say it ain’t so.”
In January the lease will turn over to Dan Pappas and Jess Pierson Pappas. The husband-and-wife team are co-founders of P2X Studio, and have already been renting a quarter of the property on the basement level as an office and creative production space. P2X helps businesses, not-for-profits and individuals rebrand through video, photo and design, according to their website.
The gallery has been open to the public for viewing, with art displayed and for sale, from 12-7 p.m., Fridays through Saturdays, since March 2019. On Friday afternoon, the exhibit “A Believable Universe” was still up.
“Imagine, that opening date was March 2019,” said Yenney, 48, adding that it was a short time before shutdowns because of the pandemic. “Yeah, it was pretty bleak (be)cause a lot of art viewers are elderly people who are susceptible to Covid,” said Yenney.
“Our numbers are still lower than they were previously. A lot of people aren’t coming out and it made a big impact.”
“This particular location on the Avenue doesn’t get a lot of foot traffic,” said Yenney of the property at 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. “I get a few out-of-towners every weekend. But locals, I think they either think they like it or they think they don’t like it, and they don’t check it out,” he said.
Yenney’s parents, Bonnie and Phillip Yenney, bought the property in early 2017 and leased the space from May 2017 to November 2019 to an arts and events space called Radar Station, run by Ron Evans.
The oblong gallery has 2000 square feet upstairs and is painted bright white, with a wall of windows to the north, and glass doors facing Wenatchee Avenue at the corner of Orondo Avenue, near Columbia Station.
As an artist working in mixed-media and collage, Yenney uses a quarter of the space in the basement for “my art-making disaster zone.” It’s an art studio for pouring resin, constructing wood panels, screen-printing, storage and making artworks, he said.
“The plan is to make this available to rent, or I move out and rent the whole space,” he said. The basement will also be used for some storage while the Pappas tenants expand upstairs.
The Pappases said in a jointly signed email that they will “create a more traditional photo and video studio space, and although our work tends to be mostly digital, we like to incorporate more traditional and tactile art forms into our process.”
Currently, Yenney has art exhibited in group shows in Bellingham and Spokane, he said. Next month he will show in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Seattle. He is also getting booked with galleries for next year, he said, and will curate his offerings “based on a style or prompt.” A show at a San Francisco gallery with red walls requires all submitted pieces to be 80% red, for example, he said.
As a gallery owner for almost four years, earning 30% commission on art sales, Yenney said he has gained a good perspective on what galleries go through. He said, “It was a double-edged sword, where I brought in artists who had big followings outside of Wenatchee that really flopped here — that didn’t sell any pieces. I had some other ones that went really well.”
The biggest success was the first show featuring local artist Jan Cook Mack. Then every show after that was less successful, Yenney said. Group shows have “more buy-in from the community,” he said. “The only thing with that is it’s herding cats … it’s all small but it adds up to a hassle.”
Of the gallery’s 50 shows, 23 featured artists from out of town and 27 featured artists from the greater Wenatchee area. Eight were group shows, and the rest were “some sort of solo show with three or fewer people,” said Yenney. The gallery also periodically hosted art classes, such as life-drawing, basket-weaving, relief-printing, silk-screening, alcohol ink, and cartooning.
“The support of the arts, besides the financial stuff, it’s like just showing up, being involved, thinking that somebody is more on your team then you think they are,” said Yenney.
About the future of art in Wenatchee, where he was born and raised, Yenney said, “It’s an interesting world when you think about places that are strictly galleries; they live and die on First Friday, as far as the amount of people who come through the door.”
