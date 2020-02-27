One day, while driving home from her volunteer work helping first-graders learn to read, Susan Blair had an idea.
A passionate advocate of literacy, Blair is a poet as well as the editor and founder of Shrub-Steppe Poetry, a nonprofit collective of poets and poetry-lovers living in Central Washington.
As a volunteer in the elementary school system, Blair has noticed a lot that is missing from the curriculum she has as a kid.
“Teachers teach to the test, and there is so much testing,” Blair said. “I think it’s very sad that there is so little time for art classes, and music classes and poetry. Language is essential to us as humans. I felt like I wanted to give something and help promote literacy and the joy of reading — I love to read myself — and to try to reach kids in a creative and honest way.”
So what was her idea? Blair became a fairy.
These days, Blair is known as Perri the Poetry Fairy by many of the teachers, children and parents in the Wenatchee Valley. She puts on a costume — complete with wings and a tiara — and reads poetry to children. She hopes that her appearances as Perri will help to spark interest in poetry from a young age and ultimately prevent kids from becoming afraid of poetry as they enter middle school, high school and beyond.
“I have seen that kids really love characters in costume,” Blair said. “It gets their attention, it fires up their imaginations and, as a visitor to a classroom, I’m not the same talking head that they see every day, so that variety is also helpful.”
Beyond her appearances as Perri, Blair has written a series of five activity books for children. The books vary in difficulty, from the Toadstool Collection which features simple, phonics-based poems aimed at early readers, to the Tiara Collection, which features more complicated sonnets and story poems. Blair’s sister, Donna Finney, illustrated the poems with whimsical line-art characters, ready to be colored in. The books also include blank pages for drawing, as well as discussion questions in the back.
Blair believes that exposure to poetry, in particular, is important to literacy development.
“It is important to be exposed to a number of different genres of literature,” said Blair. “Poetry is a vehicle for learning language. Poetry by definition is concise and uses a lot of strong verbs and nouns, and it is all about imagery.”
Blair, who has no kids of her own, has been writing poems for adults for years. Her poems are often inspired by the people, places and events around her. In 2018, she published a poetry chapbook titled “What Remains of a Life,” and she currently has three other books ready for publication.
Her chapbook is filled with poems about people who have made an impact on her life. One poem, in particular, is about a man Blair saw often at the filling station.
“It seems so innocent and so ordinary and so lacking in drama,” Blair said, “but he was friendly and he always had a nice smile.”
One day, Blair noticed that the man and his car were absent. She asked if he was on vacation. The answer? He had died.
“He had been sitting at home, watching the game on TV and had a heart attack,” Blair said. “And that struck me as pretty potent, that we don’t have everybody in our lives every day. That they are going to be gone at some point. So I wrote a poem about that.”
The fleeting, delicate nature of life is something Blair has experienced intimately. In 2019, her sister Donna died from pancreatic cancer after a year-long battle. Blair processed the experience through poetry, chronicling her sister’s battle from diagnosis until its end.
During her life, Blair’s sister never allowed any payment for her illustrative work in Blair’s poetry books, but now that she’s gone, Blair has found a way to pay tribute to her memory. All proceeds from her children’s poetry activity books are donated to pancreatic cancer research.
Whether for adults or children, poetry expresses universal issues at the core of what it means to be human. Poetry teaches the foundations of language — but it also teaches about death, about loss, about laughter and about love.
“Nowadays,” Blair said, “when the language we are hearing and using out there is so rancorous and often so hate-filled, we need the beauty of poetry; we need the hope that poetry can portray —the beautiful, surprising, astonishing language and imagery.”
Blair gives physical form to that hope, teaching kids about the joys of literature and art by reading poetry and putting on wings.