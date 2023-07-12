WENATCHEE — Eric Link of Peshastin said a former band member in Michigan used to say he had “a voice you can pick out of gunfire” with its rock ‘n’ roll edge. He now performs as a solo musician playing original and cover songs at different venues in North Central Washington
“There’s just live music literally everywhere. I think there might be more venues than there are musicians to play,” Link said.
He mentioned unlikely venues, like a gas station on an exit in Wapato called Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza, and a fruit stand in Lake Entiat.
On July 3, Link started recording his solo music with Nate Weakly. Four of his songs for an EP are titled “Hello Whisky,” “Afterthought,” “Angels” and “Control,” tentatively set for an Oct. 1 release.
At live shows, he also plays cover songs by artists, such as Van Morrison, Tears for Fears and Red Hot Chili Peppers. He just learned “Cherry Bomb” by John Mellencamp after hearing it in Home Depot. The song has a squeezebox instrument part, which he plays with a harmonica on a holder while holding his guitar.
When Link plays the song “Tennessee Whisky” by Chris Stapleton, he said he might see 10 couples get up to slow dance with a little encouragement at a venue with a dance floor space. More rowdy and upbeat songs get people up and jumping around.
Link brings two six-string guitars, a Dobro resonator guitar and a mandolin to every show.
