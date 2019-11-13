MarkPetersPosingFox.jpeg

A fox poses for a close up by wildlife photographer Mark Peters.

 Provided photo

Wildlife photographer Mark Peters is bringing “A Few Favorites” next week to the Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 401 S. Balsam St.

The opening reception is 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and the show will run through Jan. 2. Admission is free.

MarkPetersCalliopeHummingbird.jpg

Mark Peters captures a Calliope hummingbird in action.

“I have enjoyed photography since my late teens. Originally drawn to landscapes, my fascination with animals led to a natural progression into wildlife photography also,” he said. “These are some of my favorite images, and I hope there will be something for everyone.”

Peters, who recently retired as a journeyman hydro electrician, spent most of his life in the Columbia Basin.

MarkPetersMuleyRumble.jpg

"Muley Rumble" by Mark Peters

His images have appeared in calendars, books and publications including International Wildlife, Ranger Rick, Bugle, Nature Photographer, Mule Deer and Montana Outdoors.

For information, call 509-764-3825.

Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com