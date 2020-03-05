TONASKET — Washington State University piano instructor Yoon-Wha Roh will present a piano lecture and recital featuring selections from the 24 Preludes of Chopin and Scriabin.
The presentation is 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 12 at Roz Nau’s studio, 42 E. Winesap St. Suggested donation is $15 for adults and $5 for students.
A comparison of how Scriabin adopted Chopin’s compositional palate, use of figurations, and motivic development will be done side by side.
Roh recently won first prize in National Artists Concours and received the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition Award. She holds a doctorate in piano performance and literature, with minors in theory and art administration.
The event is sponsored by the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association in conjunction with the Washington State Music Teachers Association Music Artistry Project.
For more information, call 433-8112 or 486-4673.
— Cala Flamond, World staff