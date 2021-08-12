The Merc Playhouse in Twisp is currently looking for submissions for its first, in-person performance since the start of the pandemic last spring.
The show, “CoronAnthology: The year we held our breath,” will be a collection of stories of what 2020 meant to different cast members. Missi Smith, executive director of The Merc, said they had a similar performance in 2014 after an especially destructive wildfire season.
“It was very powerful when we did it before, to hear what everybody went through,” Smith said. “It was super healing and valuable to reconnect with everybody in that way.”
The show is flexible depending on what the director selects, and Smith encouraged all age groups to submit.
“We just want to hear as many stories from as many people as we can, so I don’t want people to be afraid to submit,” Smith said. “The director has a lot of creativity and we’ll find some really cool ways, even if people don’t want to actually have to perform what they’ve written, they don’t have to. We’ll either find performers or it may turn into something multimedia.”
Submissions must be shorter than 5 minutes and be either written or audio or video recordings, and can be submitted to hoochamungus@gmail.com. The deadline to submit is Aug. 30. An in-person submission session will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Yourspace in Building N on the Twispworks Campus.
