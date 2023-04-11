“Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology and Poetry” is filled with 128 entries of work by about 100 different poets and original artwork created by 14 artists from Alaska down through Oregon and into Montana.
WENATCHEE — Standard field guides operate by separating plants from animals and insects and so forth.
A new, artistic take on the field guide is the book titled, “Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology and Poetry,” which aims to embody the interconnectedness and cohesion of the Pacific Northwest region called Cascadia, rather than divisions.
The book is filled with 128 entries of work by about 100 different poets and original artwork created by 14 artists from Alaska down through Oregon and into Montana, all focused on the place and species of Cascadia.
Derek Sheffield is co-editor with Elizabeth Bradfield and CMarie Fuhrman. All three are naturalists, as well as poets, or, as Sheffield said, “someone who was in the world as much as they were in words.”
Sheffield is also an English professor at Wenatchee Valley College. One current course is a 10-credit experience of Northwest nature writing, which combines biology 127, or Northwest ecology, by Professor Dan Stephens, with English 135, or creative writing. In the field, 20 students learn to identify 200 different species in the region.
“Whatever we encounter becomes part of the curriculum,” Sheffield said. That could be balsamroot, birds, bear, elk or a northern flying squirrel, he added.
Using their own familiarity with ecology and the region, the editors identified 13 regions or communities to help organize the book. For example, North Central Washington includes the regions of pine forest, shrub steppe, montane and eastern rivers.
A book launch and Earth Day celebration is at 1 p.m. April 20 at The Grove Recital Hall of Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee.
Another reading in the area is on Independent Bookstore Day 1-3 p.m. April 29 at A Book for All Seasons, 707 U.S. Highway 2 B, Leavenworth.
Much of people's attention may be pulled into human-centric topics, Sheffield said.
“This is a way of really helping us take a moment and a breath and remember where we are, and humans are a small part of this bioregion.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone