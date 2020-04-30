Children’s story reader Clare Morrison is usually surrounded by a crowd of young children when she does her storytimes in communities across Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties. But for the last month, the bilingual outreach librarian for North Central Regional Library has been doing them for an audience of one — her cell phone.
Since the library district shuttered its library branches and suspended outreach services because of COVID-19, Morrison has been recording twice-weekly virtual bilingual storytimes from her living room and sharing them on the library’s social media sites.
NCRL is among a handful of organizations in North Central Washington offering virtual book readings for children and families quarantined at home. Those recording book readings include the Chelan County Fire District 1 firefighters, Grant and Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputies, and the Twisp police chief.
“It’s a way to show children and families that we care about them,” said Morrison. “It’s creating a sense that we’re all in this together and doing things for each other to maintain some sense of normalcy.”
The Grant and Okanogan County sheriff’s departments were inspired to do storytimes after the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office began doing it.
Laura Wright, chief criminal deputy for the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, said she dug some of her daughter’s favorite story books out of storage (her daughter is now 20) and began reading them from her cruiser.
“I loved reading to my daughter when she was younger,” Wright said. “It just seems like this is the right time for something like this, with everyone staying home and staying safe.”
She said the agency has gotten a lot of positive feedback from the community.
She’s now trying to figure out how to read the popular children’s book “If You Give A Pig A Pancake” while sitting with Sheriff Tony Hawley’s spring piglets.
“So far, they aren’t cooperating much,” she added.
Wright asked Twisp Police Chief Paul Budrow to do a virtual storytime. Wearing his signature cowboy hat, Budrow read “Green Eggs and Ham,” which can be viewed on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, wwrld.us/oksofb.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has been posting daily videos of deputies reading children’s books.
“They’ve been having a lot of fun doing it,” said agency spokesman Kyle Foreman. “The responses we’re seeing on social media have been positive. One lady in Utah wrote to let us know the storytelling is reaching far away.”
One of the K9 officers has read books in Spanish — with his dog Hawk occasionally poking his head up from the back seat of the cruiser.
“A lot of kiddos are at home with their parents, and those parents may be working from home or they may have been laid off from their jobs,” Foreman said. “We just thought it would be a nice thing to do to maybe help these families take their minds off things a little bit.”
He added, “Way too often people and children are exposed to law enforcement when something bad has happened. We want to highlight and showcase that we reach out to people and good things can happen too.”
Capt. Dustin Armitage of Chelan County Fire District 1 saw a Facebook post about firefighters reading children’s books and decided to try it.
“We thought it would be something cool for kids and might give parents a break,” he said. “It’s funny how at first they (district firefighters) were really nervous and now they are asking ‘When is it my turn to read?’”
The firefighters have now recorded at least 15 videos, and plan to continue through the quarantine. They hope to start adding stories in Spanish soon.
“The community supports us so much,” Armitage said. “This is our little way to give something back to them.”
NCRL’s Morrison said storytimes are an important way to promote early literacy and a love of reading in children.
“When kids see adults enjoying books and sharing books, it really makes a difference in promoting a lifelong love of reading,” she said.
While it may seem easy to read a book with no audience, she said virtual storytimes offer their own unique challenges.
“It really makes me appreciate having kids there to listen,” she said. “When I do storytimes with kids, my reading is based on my audience. It’s very different when you are trying to imagine your audience. Trying to read to your phone instead of a group of preschoolers is not the same!”
Michelle McNiel is communications manager for the North Central Regional Library, which serves Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.