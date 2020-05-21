The Central Washington Modern Quilt Guild will host a Pop-Up Outdoor Quilt Show along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail between Pybus Public Market and Walla Walla Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 30.
The North Central Washington Quilt Guild is supporting the event and the Chelan County PUD has given permission for this casual gathering with safe social distancing.
Quilters will line their works on the grass, approximately 10 feet off the trail for all to see. Viewers are encouraged to stay on the trail; quilters will be there to answer questions and accept comments about their work. There will be no advertising or sales, just a display for viewing pleasure.
Jill Therriault, membership and special events coordinator for the newly formed modern quilt group, said she expects roughly 20 quilters will participate, each displaying between five and 20 quilts each.
The North Central Washington Quilt Guild’s big show that takes place each August at the Town Toyota Center has been canceled this year because of COVID-19 concerns. The pop-up show is an informal alternative this year, she said.
“Our hope is to uplift the community with this colorful and artistic display of the work we do all year,” Therriault said.
The mission of the Central Washington Modern Quilt Guild is to facilitate the inclusive and unrestricted exploration and innovation of modern quilting through teaching and learning with each other and our greater community.
The group meets the second Thursday of each month. The first general meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on June 11 via Zoom. The first meeting is free and annual membership is $50 thereafter. Email info@centralwashingtonmqg.com for more information or to get the link to join the group’s Zoom meeting in June.