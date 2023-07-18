Sway Wild Mandy Fer

Sway Wild is an indie folk rock power duo by electric guitarist Mandy Fer and drummer Dave McGraw, playing here at Nectar Lounge in Seattle on June 7.

LEAVENWORTH — Power duo Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw tour their original indie rock, pop, folk music around their home state of Washington this summer with a stop at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts to open for Canadian folk music band The Paperboys.

The concert is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Meadow Stage, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Tickets are $35 at icicle.org. The venue is outdoor, so audiences should bring a blanket or chair.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

