LEAVENWORTH — Power duo Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw tour their original indie rock, pop, folk music around their home state of Washington this summer with a stop at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts to open for Canadian folk music band The Paperboys.
The concert is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Meadow Stage, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Tickets are $35 at icicle.org. The venue is outdoor, so audiences should bring a blanket or chair.
Touring together under their individual names on the road since 2010, Fer and McGraw are “romantic creative working buddies,” Fer said. They found a new sound together as Sway Wild and released a self-titled album in 2019.
“Over the course of maybe a year or so, a lot of the writing was done on the road, some of it was done on a boat trip we’ve done” from the San Juan Islands, where they live, to Vancouver Island with friends, Fer said.
Sway Wild recorded its first album at The Hallowed Halls studio in Portland with sound engineer Justin Phelps.
The newest single was recorded in June 2020 and “that’s a song that is basically a reminder to folks like myself with white skin who are cisgender, heterosexual, to the immense privilege we all have to push for justice and equity for all folks,” Fer said. Proceeds from the song go to Black Mamas Matter Alliance.
“‘Highway 89 is another one that Dave sings that I feel like is usually a sweet highlight of our show. Dave wrote that song kind of as a love song to the desert where we met in Flagstaff, Arizona, on the California Condor Recovery (Program) project,” Fer said.
Fer has played electric guitar since she was gifted one by her best friend at age 15. Going to shows, “everyone on stage was a dude and I got really annoyed by that and the saying ‘If you don’t see it you don’t believe it,’” she said, wishing for more representation of women in rock bands.
“I wondered if there was space for a woman to shred electric guitar. This fire was lit to be one of the many now who are — Celisse and Saint Vincent and Bonnie Raitt … just doing my bit of cracking down that wall and I’m grateful to have the opportunity,” Fer said.
Fer also plays electric guitar with Allison Russell, whose solo career is taking off with an all femme band that opened for Brandi Carlile and Marcus Mumford for Joni Jam: Joni Mitchell & Brandi Carlile at the Gorge Amphitheatre this year.
Fer and McGraw have also toured their music to Europe, including a good amount of time in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Spain, United Kingdom, Germany and Belgium.
Sway Wild will put miles on the tour van this summer by going down the West Coast to California and to Vermont in September.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone