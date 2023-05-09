LEAVENWORTH — A champion team of Indigenous powwow dancers will perform on Friday and Saturday at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts (ICCA), 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth.
Indigenous Enterprise, founded in 2015, comes to the Snowy Owl Theater in partnership with the Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation (IRRF) and Wenatchee River Institute (WRI), which will lead special events around the performances.
“We firmly believe that by investing in education and promoting academic achievement, we can open doors and create pathways to prosperity and social progress,” according to the Indigenous Enterprise website.
To this end, Indigenous Enterprise will perform at Omak Middle School, Paschal Sherman Indian School and Wenatchee High School. Attending the performance at ICCA will be Icicle River Middle School, The Discovery School and Cascade Home Link.
The Indigenous Enterprise dancers have performed at high profile events, such as Super Bowl LVII, Sydney Opera House and Lincoln Center. The group's mission is to preserve, promote and advance Indigenous culture through powwow song and dance, according to its website.
On Friday at 6 p.m., there is a co-led walk with WRI field educator Kyra Ballas and IRRF chair/Wenatchee Wear founder Mary Big Bull-Lewis before the 7:30 p.m. show.
Another pre-show walk before the 2 p.m. matinee Saturday is at 12:30 p.m. with P’squosa Elder Randy Lewis sharing stories at 1 p.m. The last walk is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with Ballas before the 7:30 p.m. performance by Indigenous Enterprise. Tickets are $15-$25 available online at icicle.org.
The team of dancers represent the tribes of the Diné (Navajo), Umitila, Salt River Pima and Apache of Oklahoma.
