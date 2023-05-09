LEAVENWORTH — A champion team of Indigenous powwow dancers will perform on Friday and Saturday at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts (ICCA), 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth.

Indigenous Enterprise, founded in 2015, comes to the Snowy Owl Theater in partnership with the Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation (IRRF) and Wenatchee River Institute (WRI), which will lead special events around the performances.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

