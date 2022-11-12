LEAVENWORTH — Two acclaimed pianists will perform a concert at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts as part of the Visiting Artist Series at 2 p.m. Sunday. Madeline Hildebrand and Oksana Ejokina both perform nationally and internationally as guest recitalists with symphony orchestras and chamber music groups.
Ejokina has been associated with Icicle for more than 20 years as artistic director of classical music programs. In performance, she has collaborated with the Seattle Symphony, St. Petersburg Chamber Philharmonic, Symphony Tacoma, Olympia Symphony, Auburn Symphony Orchestra, Seattle Chamber Players, Avalon String Quartet, and solo violinist and cellists. A recording of Schubert and Ravel she performed with the Volta Piano Trio was reviewed by The Strad magazine as “elegant and sprightly…true to the essence of the music.”
Meanwhile, Hildebrand’s recent engagements include performances with Thunder Bay Orchestra, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, and a house concert tour in British Columbia. Internationally, her playing has taken her to Canada and the U.S., Italy, Armenia, Georgia, Turkey and Romania.
Hildebrand is currently in a doctoral program at Stony Brook University, where Ejokina also earned a Doctor of Musical Arts in piano performance. Now a teacher at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Ejokina also gives piano masterclasses across the U.S.
