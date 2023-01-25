WENATCHEE — A multi-talented musician who makes his living solely within the music industry travels from Seattle to the wineries and bars around the Wenatchee Valley as a solo singer-songwriter, but he has many other projects, as well.
Most recently, Kimo Muraki performed at Campbell’s Resort for Winterfest’s special dinners, wine tasting and Bloody Mary contest.
“Winterfest is kind of crazy, it’s like a winter spring break in Chelan,” he said.
He will perform at Campbell’s again on Feb. 17 and March 17.
Born in Hawaii and based in Seattle for almost 20 years, Muraki said, “In the summertime, Wenatchee is like my stay-cay. I go biking. I have a lot of love for that area.”
Muraki plays an impressive number of instruments and manages various work in the music industry. He studied saxophone, trombone and voice in school. In his teenage years he moved to Boise, Idaho, and was influenced by Americana and country music, learning string instruments such as banjo and mandolin there.
“Now I think the foundation of my work is split into two parts. So, for my live performance parts of my career, it’s mostly singing, banjo, guitar — singer-songwriter kind of things,” said Muraki, “Then for the other part of my career, which would be in the studio, it’s mostly doing horn arrangements on different wind instruments I’ve learned.”
Currently he is studying the Hawaiian lap steel guitar with Alan Akana and working on a new album of “very old, traditional Hawaiian music.”
For the past four years he’s gone back to Hawaii three or four times a year, which has “sparked a renewed love for not only my home but this new opportunity to connect with some of that music,” including by jamming with his own grandfather, who was a professional musician in Hawaii and has a collection of old instruments.
Traditional Hawaiian sounds can also be heard on Muraki’s 2014’s “Ukulele Christmas” album. His most recent full-length EP is titled “Aurora” from 2018.
A five-night artists residency at Doe Bay on Orcas Island is next on the schedule for Muraki, with an electronic dance music project called “Surrealism.”
For 13 years, he has participated in “Marmalade,” a collectively improvisational funk night with special guests at Seattle area venues, including The High Dive, the Blue Moon and the Yacht Club.
“I throw my hat in the window of opportunities, and schedule around all that comes to me,” said Muraki, “I also do a lot of teaching when I am in town for all different ages and different instruments.”
