Oom-pah, oom-pah! Oktoberfest will be celebrated in both downtown Leavenworth and Wenatchee this year for the same three weekends.
Double check your tickets —“the original” Leavenworth Oktoberfest has moved to a new location at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. There is a lawsuit regarding the name of the event. Project Bayern has been producing the Oktoberfest event in Leavenworth for 24 years, but their proposal was rejected by the city of Leavenworth, so it relocated.
Meanwhile, the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Oktoberfest in Leavenworth with a smaller footprint and “a focus on increased security, alcohol enforcement, local law enforcement, as well as plenty of porta potties around” as said on the website.
Oktoberfest in Leavenworth
What
: Oktoberfest by Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce
Where
: Leavenworth. Front St. between 10th and Division Street, the Front Street Park gazebo, and the Festhalle, 1001 Front St.
Eat and Drink: Sausages from Bavarian Meats. Restaurants. Local beers include Leavenworth Festbier, Icicle Brewing Co., Blewett Brewing Co., Doghaus Brewing as well as traditional German beers from Paulaner and Weihenstephan.
Entertainment: Alpenfolk, Max Kyllonen, Edelweiss Dance Academie, Michael Fischer, Leavenworth Alphorns, Aqua Nets, Ted Lunka Polka Band, Manuela Horn, Free Rain.
Activities: Beer gardens, keg tapping ceremony, stein holding contests, pretzel toss. Kinderplatz with root beer garden, bouncy house and 42-foot Ferris wheel.
Transportation: Limited parking. Leavenworth hotel shuttle service.
Leavenworth Oktoberfest in Wenatchee
What
: Leavenworth Oktoberfest
Where
: Wenatchee. Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone