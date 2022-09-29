Leavenworth Oktoberfest Project Bayern

Leavenworth Oktoberfest by Projekt Bayern celebrates its 24th year with steins of local brews and imported German beers, plus live entertainment.

Oom-pah, oom-pah! Oktoberfest will be celebrated in both downtown Leavenworth and Wenatchee this year for the same three weekends.

Double check your tickets —“the original” Leavenworth Oktoberfest has moved to a new location at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. There is a lawsuit regarding the name of the event. Project Bayern has been producing the Oktoberfest event in Leavenworth for 24 years, but their proposal was rejected by the city of Leavenworth, so it relocated.



