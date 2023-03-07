WENATCHEE — To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Pink Floyd’s album, “Dark Side of the Moon,” local tribute band Artemidorus plays a concert of the full album masterwork, plus “Wish You Were Here,” Friday, complete with an immersive laser light show.
Their performance is at 8 p.m. at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, for $38.
Artemidorus played the show twice at the Snowy Owl Theater at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, last year. They'll tour to Spokane’s Bing Crosby Theater later in March, and then to Quincy’s Sagecliffe Resort for an outdoor concert in June.
“It’s an iconic album that still speaks to people,” musician Kris Lahd, Peshastin, said of "Dark Side of the Moon" in a phone interview.
“It’s about humanity. It’s a humanist piece of music. It touches on a lot of relevant items that we deal with today."
The core group for Artemidorus — Lahd, Travis Grable, Kevin Ohme, Elaine Eagle, Sean Williams, Brad Petit and Mark Doelman — rehearses at least once, weekly.
The Wenatchee show will include a special performance by singer Durga McBroom, who has appeared in all of Pink Floyd’s live shows since 1987 and recorded with the legendary psychedelic rock band.
Lahd said he is a huge fan of McBroom after watching a VHS tape of her performing in the recorded “Pulse Concert” from 1995. He connected to her through a mutual friend in the music industry.
Lahd said: “We have people that come to the show repeatedly, and we want to keep it fresh. With such intricate music we have to keep things precise, but also add some surprises.”
