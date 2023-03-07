Durga McBroom

Durga McBroom toured and recorded with Pink Floyd. She performs with Artemidorus on Friday.

 Provided photo/Agus Cornejo

WENATCHEE — To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Pink Floyd’s album, “Dark Side of the Moon,” local tribute band Artemidorus plays a concert of the full album masterwork, plus “Wish You Were Here,” Friday, complete with an immersive laser light show.

Their performance is at 8 p.m. at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, for $38.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

