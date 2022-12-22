WENATCHEE — When not working as an architect, Brad Brisbine likes to backpack in the Cascades to take photographs and find natural vistas to paint on canvas. He has created 475 paintings over time and sold two, so far. He said some of his paintings have been donated as “a way to get work out there and to give back to the community.”
A selection of Brisbine’s oil paintings of landscapes is showing for sale at the Pybus Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St., this month.
“I always liked to go to museums and art shows,” said Brisbine, 68, who was born and raised in Wenatchee. “It’s just that in 1998 I said, ‘That’s it, I’ve got to get my own equipment to start painting regularly,’ and what’s that — 24 years ago.”
He said 25% of his 475 paintings have been created outdoors in natural landscapes, or “en plein air,” and the other 75% in a studio working from photos.
Brisbine started the en plein air Paint Out contest in 2011, which is now run by Two Rivers Art Gallery, and he still participates.
“Landscape is just where my love is,” said Brisbine about the subject matter he paints. “That’s what makes painting a life-long goal … How do you impart the spirit of a place onto a canvas?”
Brisbine works with oil paints, which he calls “the top echelon of mediums for serious painters.” He quotes artist Richard Schmid who said, “With oils you can put it on thinly and use edges in a way that really looks like watercolor.”
Brisbine said, “It’s that slow drying time that acrylics don’t have” that make oils better for blending.
“That’s where a lot of the excitement comes in,” said Brisbine, “You lay down two colors and you move your brush through that and it mixes those two colors in a way that you get some, I’ll say it, ‘accidents.’ And you stand back and think ‘Wow, I couldn’t have done that good with a tiny brush trying to do that.’”
Brisbine has pursued painting mentors including Rod Weagant and Bill Reese, as well as taking workshops by Ovanes Berberian, Kathryn Stats and Calvin Liang. Liang taught four elements of painting: design, value, color and edges.
“There’s a saying that value does all the work and color gets all the credit,” said Brisbine, explaining that in value there’s only about nine degrees from white to black. Soft and hard edges create contrast to lead the eye’s focus and peripheral vision, he said.
As an architect with MJ Neal Associates for 30 years, Brisbine has been hired to work on many projects, including for Pybus Market, where the firm is currently working to add pavers to the West side of the concrete parking lot, as well as for the Wenatchee World offices.
“To be an architect, I look at it as half science and half art,” said Brisbine. “I worked for decades as a drafter to get to this point as a designer, using four technical drawing pens all with a nib under 1mm, and so for me to get a five-eights of an inch-wide brush and swing it broadly is so different than architecture, it makes a great break from that, a great contrast.”
The Art Alley at Pybus Public Market where Brisbine is exhibiting was set up by some of Brisbine’s “best clients,” JoAnne and Mike Walker, philanthropists and owners of the Eagle Group, a nationwide trucking and shipping company based in the Wenatchee Valley.
Pybus Art Alley is a brand new venue this year, and gets more foot traffic from people in for a meal or market shopping than at galleries where people specifically walk in to see art, said Brisbine.
The lessons he learns from en plein air painting are used in the studio, too.
He said: “When you’re painting on location, you have to go pretty fast because the light is changing, your shadows change, so you have to respond to what you’re seeing.”
Learn more at bradbrisbine.com and visit the Pybus Art Alley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. any day through the rest of this month to see Brisbane’s art in person.
