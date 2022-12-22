WENATCHEE — When not working as an architect, Brad Brisbine likes to backpack in the Cascades to take photographs and find natural vistas to paint on canvas. He has created 475 paintings over time and sold two, so far. He said some of his paintings have been donated as “a way to get work out there and to give back to the community.”

A selection of Brisbine’s oil paintings of landscapes is showing for sale at the Pybus Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St., this month.



