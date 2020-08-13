WENATCHEE — The work of abstract artist Robert Wilson and his contributions to the art scene and community are being remembered with an art scholarship fund in his name offered by the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation.
Wilson passed away Aug. 3 from complications after open heart surgery due to advanced heart disease.
“Robert was an extraordinary artist and special friend to Pybus Market and the foundation, said JoAnn Walker, co-founder of Pybus Public Market and the Pybus Foundation. “The scholarship fund is a wonderful way to honor Robert’s memory and for his life to continue making a difference in the community and in the arts he loved.”
The fund, intended to support formal art training provided by an artist or from higher education schools, will provide two scholarships each year to students who are enrolled in an arts discipline, full or part-time.
Wilson’s work is in collections all over the United States and can be viewed at RRWilsonArt.com. He has been featured at the Francine Seders Gallery in Seattle and galleries in New York, Connecticut, Chicago and Atlanta. After moving to Wenatchee in 2014, he showed work at the Robert Graves Gallery, Gallery One and Pybus Market as well as at Two Rivers and Collapse galleries, featured as part of the First Friday ArtWalk.
He also served on the boards of Two Rivers Gallery and Pybus Art. He was the visionary behind the Art Portfolio that was created last year and raised more than $15,000 for the Pybus Foundation, according to information provided by Pybus Market.
Upon completion of the new LocalTel Event Center, Wilson worked with local artists to show their art at Pybus Market.
A collection of his art also will be exhibited through Aug. 28 at Pybus Market’s LocalTel Event Center, open from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Donations to the Robert Wilson Art Scholarship fund can be made to Pybus Foundation at pybuspublic market.org/in-memory-of- robert-wilson or sent to Robert Wilson Art Fund at Pybus Foundation, 3 N. Worthen, Wenatchee, WA 98801.