NCW — If you’re looking to flex your creative skills this spring, consider entering the Spirit of Pybus or Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival poster contests happening now.
The Spirit of Pybus contest is open to all residents in North Central Washington. Artwork must be a high-resolution original and unpublished work that portrays the Spirit of Pybus. Entries may be painted or drawn but must be a traditional medium, with no photography or computer enhanced or digital work allowed. Image must be suitable for a finished poster approximately 16 inches by 20 inches.
Submission deadline is April 1. Include name, address, phone, email and a short bio or resume. The winner will be announced May 3. Winners will receive $500 and 20 free prints. Second place will receive $100.
For information about the Pybus contest, contact Anne Gibbons at 679-4471 or aspotts3@gmail.com.
The Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival contest is open to artists in North Central Washington. Artwork must reflect the feel of the Lake Chelan Valley and the festival. While artwork of any medium is accepted, the finished work must scale to the standard poster size of 22 inches by 24 inches. Submission deadline is April 10. Winning artwork will be produced as a commemorative poster and will be available for sale beginning the week of April 20. All submitted posters will be on display at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce lobby from April 20 to May 20.
For information about the Lake Chelan contest or to enter, visit chelanwinejazz.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff