Due to the restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19, Pybus University courses for the Fall 2020 series will be provided virtually. All classes are free and open to the public!
Classes will be Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. from Sept. 8 through Dec. 1 on unique topics for the general public. Classes are taught by local volunteers with an interest and aptitude in the subject. The public is invited to register for as many classes as they like.
To register, complete the online registration form on the Pybus Market website, wwrld.us/3lyYd42.
“With so much we are unable to do right now at this time, I am so happy to say we are able to provide our Pybus University, life-long learning courses this fall,” said Mary Henson, Pybus University coordinator. ”By providing our classes virtually this season, we are able to bring you classes on gut health, nutrition through cancer journeys, the benefits of olive oil, and improving your physical movement through aging. Learn the traditions of the Day of the Dead and how you can celebrate this year by creating special places in your home. We will have fun doing some stamp card creating, writing poetry and learning how to put dahlias to bed. Topics on youth development, traditional technology, endocannabinoid system education and a view of the earth in 2020 will round out our series. In times like these, there is something beautiful about people coming together to share their knowledge and expertise to give something back to our community.” ” ... Our goal in providing these classes to the community is to guide you to learn something new and grow in knowledge.”
For more information, call Henson at 509-209-1547 or email pybusu@gmail.com.
2020 Fall Pybus University course schedule
Sept. 8: Healthy Gut, Happy You
Instructor is Dr. Chris Prochaska, a naturopathic doctor who specializes in gut health and works at Latimer Integrative Clinic in Wenatchee.
Sept. 15: A Discussion on Movement Improvement through Aging with Ada Riley
Ada Riley, a local Feldenkrais Method practitioner who is in her 80s, began studying yoga and meditation at age 50. By her mid-50s, she was teaching yoga and meditation herself. At 75, Ada experienced the Feldenkrais Method herself and as she says, “I had to find out exactly what my practitioner had done!”
Sept. 22: A Stamptastic Start to the Holidays: Card Stamping Tips, Tricks & Techniques
Cobi Schall and Mary Henson will lead this class. Schall is the office manager and bookkeeper at Pybus and Henson is the Pybus University coordinator. Both ladies are craftaholics. Cobi is an avid stamper and cardmaker, as well as the host of her own creative podcast. Mary has been scrapbooking since her youth and loves all types of papercrafting from family memory albums, travelers’ notebooks, paper flower bouquets to cardmaking. These two crafty ladies are excited to share how anyone, no matter their creative skills, can make beautiful things.
Sept. 29: Wellness Place and Confluence Healthy Present Fighting with Food
Natalie Harris is a registered dietitian who works in the oncology department for Confluence Health in Wenatchee. She will share evidence-based nutrition guidelines through the spectrum of cancer, from cancer prevention to cancer survivorship.
Oct. 6: Supporting our Youth: The 4 Essential Elements of Positive Youth Development
Stephanie Smith is the 4-H specialist for Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties and is in the process of completing her PhD in Prevention Science, an interdisciplinary degree that applies basic research on individuals, families, and their communities to develop, evaluate, and disseminate scientifically based programs that promote the physical, social, and psychological well-being of individuals and their families. In this class, she will give an overview of four essential elements that top researchers in the field know make youth development programs effective, and how parents, teachers and youth program facilitators can best support positive youth development.
Oct. 13: The Magic of Poetry
Susan Blair volunteered as a reading assistant in local schools for many years, until one day she created her own character, Perri the Poetry Fairy. Susan appears in costume and creates a lively and engaging way for children and adults to enjoy poetry. An early introduction to poetry helps children enhance their reading and listening skills. Susan has written five collections of poems for children, illustrated by her late sister Donna. In her sister’s honor, all the proceeds of Susan’s books will be donated to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in New York where Donna was treated.
Oct. 20: Learn about the Traditions & History of the Day of the Dead
Ashley Sinner, outreach and public relations coordinator at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, will lead this session. Day of the Dead on Nov. 1 is celebrated in Mexico and by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere. It involves family and friends gathering to remember those who have died, and helping support their spiritual journey.
Oct. 27: Putting Your Dahlias to Bed
Members of the North Central Washington Dahlia Society have all been growing dahlias for years. It has been a labor of love for all of them, and they are committed to encouraging and assisting community members who want to learn more about growing dahlias in their gardens.
Nov. 3: Olive Oil Health Benefits: Myths & Truths
D’Olivo owner Bruce Hosfeld grew up in Wenatchee and worked for the Wenatchee Fire Department for 30 years. The last seven years he has been at Pybus Market introducing people to a new experience and educating guests on olive oils. It’s not only his passion but is truly a way of life for Bruce.
Nov. 10:”Bring me a left-handed hammer!”: An introduction to traditional technology in the Cashmere Museum
Tom Prang blends his academic backgrounds in archaeology and education with a diverse work history — back-country guide, wildland firefighter, naturalist, researcher, park ranger, flint-knapper and field archaeologist. As a hunter, subsistence fisher, gleaner and trapper, he has spent much time in the backcountry learning navigation and survival skills.
Nov. 17: Endocannabinoid System Education, CBD & CBG: Quality & Safety Matter
Dr. Chandra Villano has been practicing naturopathic medicine in the Wenatchee Valley for 16 years. She is passionate about the endocannabinoid system, clinical nutrition and green living. She is an active board member with two local nonprofits for cancer survivorship and she has a keen interest in neuroscience, epigenetics and mindfulness. She is an avid organic gardener, cyclist, and lover of nature.
Dec. 1: Prognosis Planet Earth 2020: 50 Years After the First Earth Day
Joan Qazi is a professor of geography and sustainability at Wenatchee Valley College. She is on the board of Sustainable Wenatchee and has taught and reasearched about climate change for 25 years. Joan wants to find ways to meet our needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs.
Leslie Freytag is executive director of Pybus Public Market.