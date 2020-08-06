For dancer Tomas Sauceda, art is more than just about cool moves, it’s a way to help children cope with life’s challenges and to build-up community ties. The 30-year-old Wenatchee-born street dancer, hopes to one day open a studio, as well as make a name for himself in the world of dance.
His dance genre, known as “All Styles,” is a combination of various hip hop dance forms. Some of these include popping, waving, tutting and animation. He also is a part of a local dance crew called Imagery.
Sauceda normally partakes in dance battles across the Northwest, such as ADAPT, Northwest Sweet 16 and Roots Before Leaves but has not been able to recently due to COVID-19 restrictions. He now spends his time teaching Zoom dance classes for children or planning workshops for single-parent children.
A major part of what Sauceda wants for Wenatchee is to have more community-based gatherings. Street dancing is his tool to get there. We recently caught up with the dancer and asked him a few questions:
Wenatchee World: How have you connected with the community through dance?
Sauceda: Some of the stuff around here would be reaching out to people who have shown my videos to their kids. Their children like it and so they ask me if I teach and I’ll go through and reach out to them. Most of the time I don’t really charge, it’s more about trying to get these [dance] styles that aren't very known in town out there.
Outside of Wenatchee, dance-wise, it’s mostly just traveling around and battling. Going to as many competitions as I can to try to get my name out there. Trying to get more credibility, that way I’m a little bit more well-known.
For the most part what my big goal is, through reaching out and teaching, is [that] I want to set up more workshops for kids. A lot of people are seeing that I’m trying to help and it’s starting to catch on a little bit.
WW: What is the Wenatchee dance scene like?
Sauceda: [It’s] very studio set. The only dance a lot of people ever think of are recitals, the ones that go on during Apple Blossom. That’s pretty much the only mindset that people have when it comes to dance in town. Anytime they come across me they’re like, “I didn’t think anyone in town did this.” I get that a lot. I guess it’s still in a very much progressive stage in trying to get toward a more authentic hip hop.
Wenatchee itself is just a little bit behind, we don’t quite have that urban feel to our hip hop. [For] every style of dance you have to have a certain type of emotion; it’s about embodying the music and trying to feel everything out.
[Street dance] It’s one of those things that’s slowly growing. But, when you fully get submerged into it you realize that there’s quite a bit going on. It’s easy to overlook it just because it's not well known or well promoted.
WW: Are you a part of any local dance organizations?
Sauceda: Here in Wenatchee, I have a dance crew called Imagery. We all have been doing the same thing — whenever kids reach out to us about dance, we go thorough and teach them about dance. That’s pretty much been our goal for the last eight years, just trying to open up a studio and get to the point where we can sufficiently support ourselves through dancing and teaching.
Next Step unfortunately lost their facility. We saw it up on Craigslist and, for a while, we were thinking about trying to rent it out, teach there. I think it was $2,000. We were doing the math, trying to figure out how much everyone would have to pay.
All of us kind of came from a background that wasn’t the greatest and so once we found dance it kind of pulled us out of it. We know how beneficial it was for us and feel that since Wenatchee is getting bigger, dance in itself could be a good outlet [for kids].
WW: What is your dance style? What personal touches do you add in?
Sauceda: It’s considered All Styles, which is very hard to dwindle down. For me, the way I approach dance isn’t to necessarily fall into a certain realm of style. I like the way certain movements bring out expressions and forms of emotion. When I dance, it’s really about what the song is in its entirety. Dance-wise, I try to listen to the music and then let the music flow through me.
I do popping, tutting, waving and animation. Animation is just really bringing out whatever kind of thing you’re trying to animate. What I tell kids is that animation is just bringing whatever picture you want to life.
As far as my style, I like to throw contemporary in there. Because [with] contemporary you’re painting pictures. With my background in animation, it just felt like it went together well. The gracefulness of contemporary I found very eye-catching.
As I started dancing more I realized I didn’t like falling into the realm “just a popper” or “just a waver.” I felt like that boxed me in. I just pick and pull from certain styles. I learn those styles out of respect.
I learn their history because it’s not good to take from a style and not understand any of the history put behind it. That's what really gives it authenticity, power.
WW: What inspires you to dance?
Sauceda: I find a lot of my inspiration comes from hard times in my life. Dance itself came to me during a hard time in my life and pulled me out.
I was really bad into drugs, and just liked to party. That was kind of my thing. That was how we spent the time because there was nothing else — we thought — to do in town. I got to the point where I caught myself asking myself “is this really all that I do now?”
[But] all that time I would spend doing drugs got replaced with practicing. Without even trying to use it to pull me away from drugs, it just slowly did. When life starts to get hard, that's when I dance the best. I find more connection with the music, I find more ability to really focus in the movement. It’s therapeutic.
I started thinking maybe [dance] could pull other kids away from drugs. It helped me realize that it’s something that kids could really use. A lot of kids like dance, but they think that dance might not look cool. But it's a good feeling to go through and just express yourself.
When I was younger I didn’t really think of dance as being an actual outlet. They’d start boys off in contemporary classes or other classes that a lot of boys wouldn’t want to take at that age. They’d see it as girly or they might think their friends would see it as girly.
For me, dancing and getting away from drugs was the best because it showed me that dance can do positive things.
WW: Future plans?
Sauceda: My future goal with dance is to continue to reach out. As COVID-19 continues, I’m getting better with my Zoom meetings. I just go through and have them all watch me as I teach. Outside of dance, I’m going through and I’m going to be starting a workshop for kids that are a part of single-parent households.
The community here has definitely given back to me and has definitely been welcoming for as long as I can remember. That’s something that’s really important to me. I just really like this area, it gave me a safe childhood.
Knowing that things are going to gradually get bigger makes me want to instill a good sense of community to where we can have good community organizations. I don’t want our only sense of coming together to be during Apple Blossom.
WW: What advice do you have for people in Wenatchee interested in street/hip hop dancing — where should they look?
Sauceda: Google Zulu Nation. Zulu Nation was one of the very first b-boy groups. They started a thing where it incorporates all forms of hip hop. It’s really a great place to start.
I suggest learning about Zulu Nation because that will broaden your sense of hip hop in general. Watch dancers on YouTube, see the styles that they do and question what the name of the style is so that you can learn it.
Once you see someone dancing, it’s good to ask what styles of dance they do. There’s videos strictly on popping, tutting that will teach you all the mechanics. You can go through and look up instructional videos, breaking down every mechanic that you will need to learn.
When it comes to dancing, YouTube is very much your friend. That’s how I learned. You gotta take all the basics, learn them, and then flip them and make them your own. You can learn so much through videos. It’s crazy.