It is Saturday evening and your date just arrived for dinner. But, instead of flaming madness reigning terror in your kitchen, personal cook Sophie Peck is there, working her organic, produce-based magic. Because, after all, why risk having an anticlimactic dinner when one can hire a professional.
Peck, owner of Salt and Honey Cooking, is setting her roots in the Wenatchee Valley. She comes from a family of chefs and often travels to people’s homes, whipping up food in their own kitchen.
Her business is small scale, but that is how Peck likes it — personal and interactive. Rather than just being a traditional cook, Peck often helps create meals plans, and most recently, does virtual cooking lessons.
She started her business a couple years ago in Bellingham, primarily as a personal cook, but has since moved to Wenatchee.
Peck is self taught. All of her training is from experiences, everywhere from taco trucks to her day job at Mana Restaurant in Leavenworth.
Wenatchee World: What are your virtual cooking classes like — could you give a walk-through?
Sophie Peck: The week before my classes, I let everyone know what the menu is. And then, anyone that’s interested, I send out the ingredient list.
All of my classes are free or by donation; I do send a link to my Venmo. If people do want to donate, it’s totally optional. And then, the day of the class, everyone just hops on.
I often have people ask me questions maybe they have an allergy or an aversion to a certain food. So I’m always chatting with people about substitutions. (In) all of my menus, I’ll give a vegetarian and a vegan option as well.
I like to inform as much as I can. If there’s an interesting herb or technique or something that I’m doing, I try to explain [it] to people, so that they’re not just blindly doing something without understanding why.
When you’re working from a recipe, sometimes they’re vague or they don’t have a photo that shows what it’s supposed to look like. With me, people can then unmute themselves and say, “Hey Sophie, can you repeat that step” or, “Hey, my batter looks thicker than yours.”
WW: How has coming from a family of chefs influenced you?
Peck: Growing up my mom, she’s just always in the kitchen. She loves it.
She started her own gluten-free bread company in Bellingham. That’s been super inspiring, to see her turn something that was a daily passion into a business. And then, my sister, she has her own company.
My grandma had seven kids growing up. She was an immigrant from the Ukraine who moved over to Canada. They lived on a dairy farm.
Working with raw, natural ingredients and learning to make the food that you’re eating has always been in my blood.
WW: What is it like working with people as a personal cook?
Peck: I first talk with the client about what they’re expecting from the week, how much food people want. Then we go through a menu, I have a lot of sample menus on my website that people can pick from but if they’ll want to incorporate other things, I’m always happy to do that.
I do often bring a lot of my own equipment, things that I use a lot.
I do all the grocery shopping for them, I do all the cooking, I get it all in their fridge, I clean everything up, and then they come home and it’s sparkling clean. It’s nice because people often feel very secure about just having one person come into their home, using their Tupperware. They can specify exactly what ingredients they want.
WW: What is a recipe you have made that is special or signature to you?
Peck: (Arugula) salad is one of those recipes that I just came up with in my head and made it. I didn’t ask anybody else or cross reference with any other ideas. I just went for it. And I haven’t tweaked it, since I just made it right the first time and everyone loved it.
It’s arugula base. Then, on the stove top, you grill up sliced shallots and figs until they’re nice and caramelized. (Add) fresh green Granny Smith apples chopped up into little pieces, fresh cilantro and then some seasoned sunflower seeds.
Either season with salt or a little bit of soy sauce. Then I make a salad dressing. It’s white wine vinegar, maple syrup, salt, lime and olive oil. It’s just a really easy five-ingredient dressing.
WW: Is the plan to turn Salt and Honey into a full-time, self sustaining job?
Peck: I haven’t really given it a shot, just because I still work as the (Mana restaurant) manager over in Leavenworth, which I love and I don’t want to stop working at that job because it’s an impeccable place to work.
I am curious to see, as summer ramps up, if I will be able to start reeling in a little bit more of a self-sustaining income, now that I’ve gotten my name a little bit more imprinted into the valley here.
I think it’ll be fun to just keep growing and hopefully see, if by the end of the year, I could be full time.