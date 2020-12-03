Quincy High School drama students have put together a virtual musical revue production, "Paciencia y Fe!," that will be livestreamed on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 and 12.
The event, featuring songs from Broadway musicals, is "inspired by these unprecedented times and the need and desire to be pateint, to have some faith, and most of all, have hope for a brighter tomorrow," states the Facebook post.
"All rehearsals were via Google Meets and only rehearsed for about a month," said director and QHS English teacher Haliey Weber. "I am so incredibly proud of these students and what they have accomplished."
The shows are free of charge, but donations are being accepted at the Quincy High School office during normal business hours.
Musical direction is by Kylie Youngren.
For details, go to bit.ly/pacienciayfe, or check the school district's YouTube channel and Facebook page.