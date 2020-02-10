QUINCY — Tickets are on sale now for Quincy Valley Allied Arts’ production of “Mary Poppins” that opens next Thursday at Quincy Valley High School’s new Performing Arts Theatre.
The musical has a cast and crew of more than 60 from across the Columbia Basin who have been working for months to create each production number, set, costume and special effect. The production is directed by Tom Parrish and Kylie Youngren, with musical direction by Riley Youngren and choreography by Megan Stoakes.
The cast includes:
- Stephanie Moore of Ephrata as Mary Poppins
- Taylor Street of Wenatchee as Bert
- Paul Slager as George Banks
- Carrie Bews as Winifred Banks
- Lev Roseburg and Emma Foley as the Banks children
Special effects are provided by Flying by Foy.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, 21, 27, 28 and 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29 at Quincy High School, 403 Jackrabbit St., N.E. Advance tickets cost $15 and are available at Martin Morris Agency, 13 C St., S.W., or by calling 787-3571.
This is the largest undertaking yet for QVAA, a nonprofit founded in 1999, which produces an all-community musical each spring, a Christmas Community Concert, children’s theater each fall and a comedy or melodrama each summer, along with miscellaneous performances. The group also provides scholarships to high school seniors continuing their education in the arts.
For more information, go to quincy-valley-allied-arts.org.