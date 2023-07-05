Sacred Empress sound healing

Sarah Hopkins plays crystal singing bowls at Ohme Gardens on Wednesdays this summer.

WENATCHEE — Imagine calming effects of listening to wind chimes in the breeze. A more intentional kind of sound healing is practiced by Buddhist monks with copper Tibetan singing bowls, which when struck produce a sound vibration to promote stress relief and relaxation.

For "Sound Healing in the Gardens" at Ohme Gardens, local facilitator Sarah Hopkins uses a set of quartz crystal singing bowls, as well as a wave drum. It's one part of her business, The Sacred Empress, since 2022.

Sarah Hopkins mug

Sarah Hopkins

The Sacred Empress, owner


