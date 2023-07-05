WENATCHEE — Imagine calming effects of listening to wind chimes in the breeze. A more intentional kind of sound healing is practiced by Buddhist monks with copper Tibetan singing bowls, which when struck produce a sound vibration to promote stress relief and relaxation.
For "Sound Healing in the Gardens" at Ohme Gardens, local facilitator Sarah Hopkins uses a set of quartz crystal singing bowls, as well as a wave drum. It's one part of her business, The Sacred Empress, since 2022.
Sound healing happens 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays this summer at 3327 Ohme Road, Wenatchee, in a series until Aug. 16. Tickets are $10 at thesacredempress.com two weeks prior to each event.
At the first of nine sessions at Ohme Gardens, “we saw people a little bit spiritual, others really new to it or in introductory phases,” Hopkins said.
Each session begins with a guided meditation, followed by a brief explanation of how the sound vibrations are experienced in the body.
“In sound healing, because I also attune to how energy flows, this is the facilitator part because I can see energy so clearly I can intuitively choose what bowl to play as it leads me through it,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said she identifies as an energetic practitioner and facilitator with behavioral analysis training and scientific-based practices. She earned a bachelor of arts in communication from the University of Washington with a masters of education in higher education.
She is also certified in Reiki level 1 and 2 and provides a 60-minute energetic healing service for $90. Gillian Eggers is also a Reiki master, building The Sacred Empress business with Hopkins, and the two have been close friends since age 5.
Hopkins also offers tarot and oracle card readings at $45 for 30 minutes. She favors the Luna Sol tarot from Liminal 11 and White Numan sacred animal tarot decks.
“Akashic record reading is a very sacred practice I have that are the energetic library for folks lives so through various methods I got training on how to facilitate that sort of practice,” Hopkins said. This service is $80 for 60 minutes.
“So the way my brain works and the structuring I have in my knowingness that I have developed has allowed me to understand energy in a very clear and direct way for others,” Hopkins added.
For the Sound Healing in Ohme Gardens, she said, “my intentions with the event were very much to create a relaxing place for people of all ages and regardless of where people may be at.”
