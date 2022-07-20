PLAIN — Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo! Director Kari Novikoff borrowed costumes from Plain Community Church to transform 11 youth actors into the magical characters of the musical “Cinderella.” Novikoff is the founder of Ponderosa Youth Theatre — and also the evil stepmother in the cast — that will perform “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the Ponderosa Clubhouse, 21100 Cayuse St.
Auditions were held in Plain and rehearsals were two hours every day at the multi-purpose Burgess Hall for the youngsters, ages 5-16. Each actor plays a double-role, for instance the evil stepsister makes a quick change into the fairy godmother.
Novikoff describes leading kids to play pretend, to use imagination first and then build it together at the theater in Plain, which she says is “a growing community — more and more families with young kids in the area.”
Behind-the-scenes planning began in January by Novikoff, who has also produced “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in December 2021 and “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in August 2018 with the youth theater company.
As a self-proclaimed “hoarder of cardboard,” Navikoff has resourcefully constructed the set with painted cardboard set pieces including a castle, a garden scene for when the coach appears, and a cottage for the mice, all on a shoestring budget.
The musical is by Kathryn Shultz Miller, who has written over 70 plays for young audiences. It comes from ArtReach Children’s Production, which Novikoff appreciates because “if you need to add or take a character away or insert music, basically they give you permission” and there are short memorizable lines with lots of action for the young performers.
