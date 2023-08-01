GEORGE — A country music star on the rise, Landon Parker, has hit singles under his belt and just played a show at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville, Tennessee, where he has been a musician for 10 years.
He’s heard that “you can look at all the pictures you want and it won’t ruin the view” of the Gorge, and is “super excited to see Keith Urban” headline, he said. Parker also praised Ben Chapman, Carter Faith and Aaron Raitiere from Watershed's "Next from Nashville" stage lineup. If it’s a “10-year city” as he said, he is finding real success by being there since 2013.
In his blue-collar hometown of Yadkinville, North Carolina, Parker’s parents raised him on country music, such as Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt, Clint Black, Dixie Chicks and Jo Dee Messina until his dad got him a guitar at age 16.
As a singer-songwriter, his music hits the sweet spot of honky tonk, glory days, and party songs like “Back at the Bar,” as well as heartfelt lyrics from his personal life as a newly-wed and new father.
The first single that blew up for him, “Your Baby Girl,” was written for his bride’s father-daughter dance at their wedding and “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” he said. Couples from all over the world responded with interest to use the song for their own weddings since it praises his father-in-law for raising an angel, he said.
Reggae rhythms fuel country songs on the Positive Vibrations album “Country Goes Reggae,” with 11 tracks by big name artists, such as Dolly Parton, Rascal Flatts, Alabama and Toby Keith. People online have created a line dance to the song "Save it for a Rainy Day," which is “really cool. I’m glad they are doing it because I can’t dance,” Parker said.
Signed to EM.Co, the management firm behind superstar Tim McGraw, whose publishing company Free Diver first signed Parker, Parker also works with Grammy award-winning producer Blake Chancey.
His next single “Hands On” should release in September, which will be in the Watershed set, along with released and unreleased songs and some covers.
Playing more than 100 shows a year in Nashville and on tour, Parker starts a radio tour soon.
“It’s awesome I get to go play for people. It’s what I want to do, but I make those sacrifices. It’s going to make a great foundation for my family,” he said.
