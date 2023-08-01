Landon Parker

Landon Parker, a country music artist from Nashville, plays the Watershed Music Festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday.

GEORGE — A country music star on the rise, Landon Parker, has hit singles under his belt and just played a show at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville, Tennessee, where he has been a musician for 10 years.

On Saturday, he plays a “bucket list” 30-minute set at 2:50 p.m. for Watershed Music Festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, Quincy.



